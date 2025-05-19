Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 22:38 Uhr
Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC: Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott:?"Baseball is Coming Soon!"

Finanznachrichten News

Commissioner Mike Scott?announced his support for bringing a Major League Baseball team to Orange County in a video released by the Orlando Dreamers

Commissioner Scott's district is directly next to the 35.5-acre parcel for the Dreamers' planned domed stadium on International Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott ?announced his support for bringing a Major League Baseball (MLB) team to Orange County. Speaking in a video released by the Orlando Dreamers, Commissioner Scott said to Orange County residents, "Baseball is coming soon!" Commissioner Scott's district includes International Drive and the Orange County Convention Center. His district rests directly next to the 35.5-acre parcel for the Dreamers' planned domed stadium on International Drive adjacent to SeaWorld and the Orange County Convention Center.

The Orlando Dreamers shared a short video statement from Commissioner Scott in his Orange County office, in front of a mural that includes National Baseball Hall of Famers? Jackie Robinson ?and Roberto Clemente, stating, "This is Commissioner Mike Scott, and I like baseball. I think you might, too." Scott further stated, "Orange County, guess what? Baseball is coming soon!"

?Commissioner Mike Scott video link:?www.orlandodreamers.com/blogs/commissioner-mike-scott-support-announcement-video

Orlando is experiencing a surge in tourism with meaningful growth expected from the opening of the new Universal Studios theme park located a short distance from the Dreamers' proposed stadium site. The Orlando metro area is the most visited destination in the country and recently passed Denver to become the #15 media market in the country. It is anticipated that Orlando will pass Detroit in 2025 to become the #14 media market in the country, the largest without an MLB team.

?According to an independent study completed in 2023, bringing MLB to Orlando and playing in the planned domed stadium located on the 35.5-acre site adjacent to SeaWorld and the Orange County Convention Center will create approximately 25,000 permanent jobs and deliver more than $40 billion in economic impact to Orange County over 30 years. The study also estimates that the MLB initiative would generate an additional $26 million annually in tourist development taxes (TDT).

About Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC
Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC was established to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando and Central Florida. Updates can be found at www.orlandodreamers.com.

CONTACT:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies
1-800-733-2447
dreamers@redchip.com

SOURCE: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/orange-county-commissioner-mike-scott-%e2%80%af%22baseball-is-coming-soon%22-1029593

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
