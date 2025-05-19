Asheville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) - Recline & Unwind Social Spa, the world's first open-concept social spa, is proud to announce a major milestone: the sale of its very first franchise, set to open in Beaufort, South Carolina in 2025.

This exciting expansion marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Asheville-based, women-owned brand that has quickly earned a reputation for redefining relaxation. With its unique mix of affordability, convenience, and community vibes, Recline & Unwind is changing how people experience self-care-and now, that experience is headed to the South Carolina coast.





"This is a huge moment for us," said Heidi Plant, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Recline & Unwind. "Our dream has always been to create an inclusive, accessible space for people to relax, recharge, and connect. To see that vision take root in a new community through our very first franchise is incredibly rewarding."

Why Beaufort?

Known for its charm, coastal beauty, and close-knit community, Beaufort is the perfect fit for the Recline & Unwind Social Spa concept. The upcoming location will offer the same signature experience that's made the flagship spa a standout: 15-minute targeted massages in heated zero-gravity recliners, delivered in a welcoming, open-concept space designed for both solo relaxation and shared moments.

What Makes Recline & Unwind Different?

Recline & Unwind breaks the mold of the traditional spa by offering:

Affordable, effective massages by licensed professionals starting at just 15 minutes

Kid- and teen-friendly services , perfect for families

A laid-back, social environment that ditches the stuffy spa feel

Private party options for birthdays, bachelorettes, and more

Whether guests pop in for a quick reset or stack sessions for a longer unwind, the experience is always pressure-free and refreshingly different.

A Growing Brand, Built for Expansion

The Beaufort location is just the beginning of what promises to be a nationwide movement. Recline & Unwind's spa franchise model is designed with accessibility in mind-just like the spa experience itself.





Why Franchise with Recline & Unwind?

Lower Startup Costs : Thanks to its efficient open-concept layout, initial investment is significantly lower than traditional spa models.

Proven Concept : The Asheville flagship's success has paved the way for sustainable growth and glowing customer loyalty.

Founder Support : Franchisees receive one-on-one guidance from the co-founders themselves, plus comprehensive training.

On-Trend Wellness Model: The demand for quick, affordable wellness services is booming-and Recline & Unwind is leading the charge.

Join the Movement

Recline & Unwind is actively seeking like-minded, passionate franchisees to bring this first-of-its-kind spa experience to more cities across the U.S.

For franchise inquiries, contact Kelly DeTample at franchise@rusocialspa.com.

About Recline & Unwind Social Spa

Recline & Unwind is a women-owned, Asheville-based business offering the world's first social spa experience. Known for its 15-minute massage sessions, open-concept layout, and inclusive environment, the brand is on a mission to make wellness affordable, accessible, and fun for all. With the first franchise launching in Beaufort, SC, in 2025, Recline & Unwind is poised to bring its unique take on self-care to communities nationwide.

