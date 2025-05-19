Anzeige
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
19.05.2025 22:50 Uhr
Author Carole couture: Former Financial Advisor Turns Children's Author In Stunning Debut About Wildlife Heroism

Finanznachrichten News

Set deep in the vibrant Asian jungle, Pablo the Pangolin introduces young readers to a world of friendship, danger, and courage. With the help of his friends - a clever monkey named Samba and a magnificent bird named Martin - Pablo must escape ruthless animal hunters and learn the true power of unity and bravery. The story ends on a hopeful note, reinforcing themes of wildlife protection and compassion.

"I wanted to create stories that reflect the values that shaped my life: love, cooperation, and acceptance," said Carole Couture, who began writing after retiring from a 30-year career in finance and raising her son with Down syndrome. "These stories are for him - and for every child who needs to believe in the magic of friendship and doing what's right."

Carole, now 62, has authored over 60 children's stories inspired by her son, her passion for nature, and her deep belief in storytelling as a healing, joyful force.

The Adventures of Pablo the Pangolin is the first in a planned series, delivering colorful illustrations and meaningful life lessons with every page.

About the Author

About the Author

For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

press@carolecouturebooks.com
+1 (555) 123-4567
Disclaimer:

Disclaimer:
SOURCE: Author Carole Couture

SOURCE: Author Carole Couture



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/former-financial-advisor-turns-childrens-author-in-stunning-debut-about-wildli-1029590

