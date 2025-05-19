Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 22:50 Uhr
Newton3 AI: The Critical Need for Governance, Risk, and Compliance in Healthcare AI

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms healthcare, organizations face unprecedented opportunities-and risks. From clinical decision support to patient engagement, AI-enabled technologies promise efficiency and innovation. However, without robust governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) frameworks, these advancements can lead to ethical dilemmas, regulatory violations, and patient harm. Newton3, a Tampa-based strategic advisory firm, specializes in helping healthcare leaders navigate this complex landscape, ensuring AI deployments are both impactful and accountable.

The Risks of Unregulated AI in Healthcare
AI applications in healthcare, such as natural language processing for clinical transcription or machine learning for disease diagnosis, carry inherent risks:

  • Bias and Inequity: AI models trained on biased datasets can perpetuate disparities in care.

  • Regulatory Non-Compliance: HIPAA, GDPR, and emerging AI-specific regulations require rigorous adherence.

  • Lack of Transparency: "Black box" algorithms undermine trust in AI-driven decisions.

Without GRC programs, healthcare organizations risk financial penalties, reputational damage, patient safety breaches, and, most critically, potential patient harm.

The NIST AI Risk Management Framework: A Roadmap for Healthcare
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework (RMF) 1.0 and NIST AI 600-1, provide a structured approach to mitigate these risks for both Narrow and General AI. Key steps include:

  • Governance: Establish clear accountability for AI systems, including oversight committees and ethical guidelines.

  • Risk Assessment: Identify and prioritize risks specific to AI use cases (e.g., diagnostic errors in image analysis).

  • Compliance Integration: Align AI deployments with existing healthcare regulations and future-proof for evolving standards.

Newton3's GRC NIST Certification Toolkit helps organizations implement this framework, ensuring AI systems are transparent, explainable (XAI), and auditable.

Newton3's Role in Shaping Responsible AI

Newton3 offers tailored solutions for healthcare leaders, including:

  • AI GRC Training: Equip teams with skills to manage AI risks.

  • Fractional AI Officer Services: Embed GRC expertise into organizational leadership.

  • Platform-Agnostic Advisory: Support unbiased AI strategy, including integrations like Salesforce Agentforce.

Call to Action
For healthcare CEOs and CTOs, the time to act is now. Proactive GRC programs are not just a regulatory requirement-they are a competitive advantage. Contact Newton3 to build a governance strategy that aligns innovation with accountability.

About Newton3
Newton3 is a Tampa-based strategic advisory firm specializing in AI governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) within the healthcare sector. The company empowers organizations to maximize the value of their AI investments across platforms like AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, ServiceNow's NOW Platform AI, and Salesforce's Agentforce AI. By embedding GRC frameworks into AI deployments, Newton3 ensures that innovations are not only effective but also ethically sound and compliant with regulatory standards.

Their services encompass predictive intelligence, virtual agents, and process optimization, providing methodologies that align AI strategies with organizational goals. Newton3's commitment to risk-aware innovation helps clients navigate the complexities of AI integration, maintaining transparency, security, and regulatory integrity throughout the process.

Learn more at www.newton3ai.com

Disclaimer
This press release was prepared for syndication by Evrima Chicago, LLC. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the original authors or sources and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Evrima Chicago. The Evrima editorial team has compiled and formatted this release based on publicly available or provided content. For inquiries, interview requests, or editorial verification, please contact the Evrima Chicago team at PR@EvrimaChicago.com or visit www.evrimachicago.com.

SOURCE: Newton3 AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-critical-need-for-governance-risk-and-compliance-in-healthcar-1029619

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
