Montag, 19.05.2025
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 23:26 Uhr
New to The Street and Skip Barber Racing School Announce Multi-Year National Fleet Branding and Media Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

Landmark collaboration blends Wall Street visibility with motorsports muscle, targeting investors, consumers, and fans nationwide.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / New to The Street, a leader in televised financial media and investor communications, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Skip Barber Racing School, America's most iconic motorsport training brand. The alliance establishes a first-of-its-kind mobile media network that combines high-impact fleet advertising with national broadcast exposure - delivering more than 1 billion brand impressions over the next decade.

As part of the agreement, 10 cross-country transport trucks and over 100 professionally wrapped race cars will serve as rolling billboards, activating at premier U.S. racing circuits and across 500,000+ road miles annually. The vehicles - co-branded with national sponsors and integrated into Skip Barber's track events - will reach affluent, high-engagement audiences on the road, at the track, and through New to The Street's extensive media footprint.

Branded Horsepower Meets Financial Storytelling

"This is more than a fleet wrap - it's a mobile marketing engine powered by American motorsport heritage and designed for today's most sophisticated brands," said Michael Berg, CFO of Skip Barber Racing School. "By partnering with New to The Street, we're opening the throttle on sponsor visibility in ways no other driving platform can match."

Each transport vehicle and performance car will feature custom QR codes, ticker symbols, and interactive digital links, turning live impressions into trackable engagement. Sponsors will be seamlessly integrated across New to The Street's robust ecosystem, including:

  • Televised features on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV (as sponsored programming)

  • YouTube exposure to 2.51M+ subscribers

  • Times Square billboard rotations (Reuters, Nasdaq)

  • Social and digital amplification across 500K+ followers

  • On-site branding at racing events, paddocks, classrooms, and hospitality zones

Quote from Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO, New to The Street

"It's rare to find a platform that's as visually powerful and emotionally resonant as Skip Barber. This partnership fuses adrenaline with investor engagement - from Virginia International Raceway to Sonoma to Wall Street. With wrapped assets, national airtime, and data-driven media, we're delivering brand experiences that are not just seen, but remembered and acted upon."

An All-American Partnership with Global Reach

New to The Street will offer category-exclusive sponsorship packages for public companies and financial firms that combine fleet branding with full-spectrum media placement. With planned expansion into 26 million Middle Eastern homes in June 2025, and broadcast distribution reaching over 200 million U.S. households weekly, the program is designed to scale both visibility and credibility for participating brands.

Program Forecast & Availability

The initiative is projected to generate over $25 million in gross revenue over its term, with a limited number of partner slots available across the finance, automotive, technology, wellness, and lifestyle sectors. Sponsorship packages are now open for negotiation through New to The Street's media sales division.

Media & Brand Partnership Inquiries

Monica Brennan - Media Relations
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

About Skip Barber Racing School

Founded in 1975, Skip Barber Racing School is the premier performance driving and racing school in the U.S., having trained over 400,000 drivers, including champions in NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1. Its fleet of high-performance vehicles and presence at the nation's top tracks make it a powerful media and branding platform.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally syndicated television media platform airing sponsored programming weekly on Fox Business, Bloomberg TV, and digital platforms including YouTube. With 2.5M+ YouTube subscribers, 500K+ social followers, and visibility across Times Square and international markets, it delivers measurable investor awareness for public companies and emerging market leaders.

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-and-skip-barber-racing-school-announce-multi-year-national-f-1029629

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
