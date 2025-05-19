DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Market to Show Tremendous Growth at a CAGR of 31.3% During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight's estimates, among the 7MM, the US captured the highest market of intra-tumoral cancer therapies of nearly USD 74 million in 2024, which is expected to increase due to the launch of emerging therapies such as CAN-2409, RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), SP-002 (ASN-002), Bizaxofusp (MDNA55), and others.

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Market report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging intra-tumoral cancer therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted intra-tumoral cancer therapies market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report

Currently, only three Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies are approved; namely, IMLYGIC (Talimogene laherparepvec/T-VEC; Amgen), approved in the US and Europe in 2015, DELYTACT (teserpaturev/G47?; Daiichi Sankyo) approved in Japan in 2021, and HENSIFY in Europe in 2019.

(Talimogene laherparepvec/T-VEC; Amgen), approved in the US and Europe in 2015, (teserpaturev/G47?; Daiichi Sankyo) approved in Japan in 2021, and in Europe in 2019. As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of intra-tumoral cancer therapies in the 7MM was USD 109 million in 2024 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2025-2034).

in 2024 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2025-2034). In 2024, the total cases of selected indication (based on current landscape and pipeline activity) were 8.9 million in the 7MM, which is anticipated to increase by 2034.

in the 7MM, which is anticipated to increase by 2034. Leading intra-tumoral cancer therapies companies, such as Janssen, Stamford Pharmaceuticals, Ascend Biopharmaceuticals, Replimune, Highlight Therapeutics, Cytovation ASA, Intensity Therapeutics, Ascendis Pharma, Treovir, Matica Biotechnology, QBiotics, NanOlogy, Lokon Pharma AB, EpicentRx, Medicenna Therapeutics, Philogen S.p.A., Candel Therapeutics, Lytix Biopharma, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, CEI-SCI, and others, and others, are developing novel intra-tumoral cancer therapies that are expected to enter the intra-tumoral cancer therapies market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel intra-tumoral cancer therapies that are expected to enter the intra-tumoral cancer therapies market in the coming years. Some of the key intra-tumoral cancer therapies in the pipeline include INT230-6, Vusolimogene oderparepvec (RP1), Nidlegy (Daromun), G207, Ilixadencel (INTUVAX), Tigilanol tiglate, SP-002 (ASN-002), BO-112, Bizaxofusp (MDNA55), and others.

(RP1), (Daromun), (INTUVAX), (ASN-002), (MDNA55), and others. In March 2025, NANOBIOTIX announced topline data from the completed dose-escalation portion of a Phase I study, conducted under the sponsorship of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, evaluating JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) activated by radiation therapy as a second-line or later (2L+) treatment for patients with locally advanced NSCLC eligible for re-irradiation.

announced topline data from the completed dose-escalation portion of a Phase I study, conducted under the sponsorship of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, evaluating JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) activated by radiation therapy as a second-line or later (2L+) treatment for patients with locally advanced NSCLC eligible for re-irradiation. In March 2025 , NANOBIOTIX announced an amendment to its global licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV. The amendment removes NANOBIOTIX's funding obligation for NANORAY- 312 and releases Johnson & Johnson from select future potential milestone payments while safeguarding NANOBIOTIX's path to sustainable cash flow through significant potential milestone payments.

, announced an amendment to its global licensing agreement with The amendment removes NANOBIOTIX's funding obligation for NANORAY- 312 and releases Johnson & Johnson from select future potential milestone payments while safeguarding NANOBIOTIX's path to sustainable cash flow through significant potential milestone payments. In March 2025 , Candel Therapeutics and IDEA Pharma announced a strategic commercial partnership. Under this agreement, IDEA will provide strategic commercial input throughout the development and commercialization process for Candel's lead asset, CAN-2409 .

, and announced a strategic commercial partnership. Under this agreement, IDEA will provide strategic commercial input throughout the development and commercialization process for Candel's lead asset, . In January 2025, Lokon Pharma AB announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for the company's product candidate LOAd703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for the company's product candidate LOAd703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. In January 2025, Intensity Therapeutics announced that the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended the continuation of its Phase III sarcoma trial (INT230-6, INVINCIBLE-3) without modification based on data reviewed from July 2024 to December 2024.

announced that the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended the continuation of its Phase III sarcoma trial (INT230-6, INVINCIBLE-3) without modification based on data reviewed from July 2024 to December 2024. Some factors, such as the precedence of failure of emerging therapies, insufficient knowledge about Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies, and several other drawbacks, might hinder the Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies market growth.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the intra-tumoral cancer therapies market share @ Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report

Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics

The intra-tumoral cancer therapies market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Various classes of intra-tumoral immunotherapies, including radioenhancer nanoparticles, recombinant fusion proteins, oncolytic therapy, gene therapy, synthetic dsRNA complexes, and others, are currently in preclinical and clinical development. These therapies increase drug concentration and availability within the tumor microenvironment while limiting systemic exposure and reducing the likelihood of immune-related side effects in other parts of the body.

Intra-tumoral therapeutic strategies offer a powerful approach to in situ vaccine development, utilizing immune-stimulating agents to trigger local and systemic anti-tumor immune responses. Additionally, the ability of intra-tumoral immunotherapy combinations to elicit both T-cell and B-cell antitumor responses presents a potential strategy to overcome immune escape mechanisms, such as the loss of HLA-I expression on tumor cells, which are often associated with immune checkpoint therapy monoclonal antibody monotherapies.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the intra-tumoral cancer therapies market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the intra-tumoral cancer therapies market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the intra-tumoral cancer therapies market. The lack of standardized guidelines for intra-tumoral immunotherapy delivery results in variations in lesion selection, injection frequency, and needle technique, which directly affect treatment outcomes and safety. Patients are required to visit clinics for each dosing session, and the administration necessitates both trained radiologists and logistics support alongside skilled physicians. While research into intra-tumoral therapies has grown in recent years, several therapies, such as tilsotolimod/Ipilimumab, sotigalimab (APX005M), and vidutolimod (CMP-001), have failed clinical trials, impacting the market. Additionally, tumors with high intra-tumoral heterogeneity may lead to poorer clinical outcomes for patients.

Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Therapeutics Market

Although significant progress has been made in cancer treatment through methods like surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies, many of these treatments still face limitations such as systemic toxicity, inadequate tumor penetration, and poor targeting. These issues contribute to high mortality rates, underscoring the need for more precise and localized treatment options. Recently, cancer treatment strategies have increasingly focused on alternative delivery methods, including intra-tumoral administration. This approach is being actively researched, with several therapeutic candidates-such as immune receptor agonists, viral therapies, fusion proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and gene therapies-currently undergoing preclinical and clinical trials.

Intra-tumoral immunotherapy, which involves directly delivering agents into or near the tumor site, is emerging as a promising approach. This strategy aims to boost localized immune responses while reducing systemic side effects. The first oncolytic virus, IMLYGIC (T-Vec; Amgen), was approved by the US FDA for treating unresectable melanoma lesions after surgery, following a Phase III trial. The European Commission approved the treatment of advanced melanoma in 2015. In 2019, Nanobiotix's HENSIFY (NBTXR3), a hafnium oxide nanoparticle therapy combined with radiation, received European approval for soft tissue sarcoma, with plans for data releases through 2025-2026 across multiple cancers. For STS the drug is approved in Europe but not yet launched. In Japan, DELYTACT (G47?; Daiichi Sankyo) was granted conditional approval for malignant glioma, marking the first oncolytic virus for brain cancer, and is still under evaluation for its clinical benefits.

IMLYGIC from Amgen is the first and only FDA-approved viral therapy that is injected directly into melanoma tumors. Despite the initial hype for this exciting intra-tumoral mode of cancer gene therapy, IMLYGIC's debut did not translate into much commercial success in the melanoma market. Limitations of the intra-tumoral administration, no statistically significant benefit in overall survival (OS), and the intense competition from immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) due to their efficacy and manageable side effects are some of the main factors for ithe nsignificant revenues of this novel therapy.

Learn more about the FDA-approved intra-tumoral cancer therapies @ Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Treatment

Key Emerging Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies and Companies

The emerging pipeline of intra-tumoral cancer therapies is robust, including drugs from key players such as Candel Therapeutics (CAN-2409), Lytix Biopharma/Verrica Pharmaceuticals (LTX-315 [VP-315]), CEI-SCI (MULTIKINE), Philogen (Daromun [NIDLEGY; a combo of L19IL2 + L19TNF]), Replimune (RP2 and RP1 [vusolimogene oderparepvec]), Highlight Therapeutics (BO-112), Cytovation ASA (CY-101), Intensity Therapeutics (INT230-6), Ascendis Pharma (TransCon IL-2 ß/?), Treovir/Matica Biotechnology (G207), QBiotics (Tigilanol tiglate), NanOlogy (NanoPac), EpicentRx (AdAPT-001), Medicenna Therapeutics (Bizaxofusp [MDNA55]), and others.

RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), Replimune's lead product candidate, is based on a proprietary strain of Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) engineered with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP R-) and GM-CSF to enhance tumor killing potency, immunogenicity, and activation of a systemic antitumor immune response. In November 2024, Replimune announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to RP1 in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma in adult patients who have previously received an anti-PD1 regimen.

Nidlegy is a biopharmaceutical product, proprietary to Philogen, designed for the treatment of skin cancer. It consists of two active ingredients, L19IL2 and L19TNF, which are manufactured independently and which are mixed prior to intralesional administration. In July 2024, Philogen and Sun Pharmaceutical announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated the submission of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Nidlegy.

CAN-2409 (Candel Therapeutics) is an investigational, off-the-shelf, replication-defective adenovirus designed to deliver the HSV thymidine kinase (HSV-tk) gene to a patient's specific tumor and induce an individualized, systemic immune response against the tumor. In March 2025, according to the company's corporate highlights, the preparations for Biologics License Application (BLA) for CAN-2409 in prostate cancer are underway, with submission expected in Q4 2026.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the intra-tumoral cancer therapies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the intra-tumoral cancer therapies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about intra-tumoral cancer therapies clinical trials, visit @ Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies

Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Overview

Cancer is a highly diverse disease, with its signs, symptoms, and treatments varying across different types, making it crucial to create targeted therapies for individual patients. Current treatment options for cancer include immunotherapy, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapies, and more. While these approaches have improved OS and patient outcomes, they still have limitations and are not effective for everyone. Researchers are therefore working to develop new treatments that can overcome these challenges, with intra-tumoral cancer therapies emerging as a promising strategy.

Intra-tumoral immunotherapy represents an innovative approach, where sophisticated antibodies are directly injected into tumors instead of being administered intravenously. This method focuses on delivering immunostimulatory agents straight into primary or metastatic tumor sites to initiate or enhance an antitumor immune response. Normally, the immune system detects and eliminates early tumors, but in immunosuppressive tumor environments, malignant cells can proliferate undetected. Regulatory T cells (Tregs), drawn to the tumor by chemokines, suppress Antigen-Presenting Cells (APCs) that would otherwise trigger an immune attack on tumor antigens. Moreover, tumor cells often release anti-inflammatory and regulatory cytokines like TGF-ß and IL-10, which promote tumor growth and inhibit dendritic cell (DC) activation.

To counteract this immunosuppressive environment, immunostimulants can be introduced. These agents work by attracting immune cells to the tumor or by activating the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. Immunostimulants activate immune cells in the presence of tumor antigens, allowing them to travel to lymph nodes, where they stimulate tumor antigen-specific T cells through cross-presentation. These activated T cells can then return to the tumor or spread to distant tumors, leading to the targeted destruction of cancer cells.

Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

In 2024, the total indication-wise treated cases of Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies were 3.3 million in the 7MM, which is anticipated to increase by 2034. The intra-tumoral cancer therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications

Indication-wise Target Patient Pool of Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies

Indication-wise Treated Cases of Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies

Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Market CAGR (in the 7MM) 31.3 % Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Market Size in 2024 (in the 7MM) USD 109 Million Key Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Companies Amgen, Nanobiotix, Daiichi Sankyo, Janssen, Stamford Pharmaceuticals, Ascend Biopharmaceuticals, Replimune, Highlight Therapeutics, Cytovation ASA, Intensity Therapeutics, Ascendis Pharma, Treovir and Matica Biotechnology, QBiotics, NanOlogy, Lokon Pharma AB, EpicentRx, Medicenna Therapeutics, Philogen S.p.A., Candel Therapeutics, Lytix Biopharma, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, CEI-SCI, and others Key Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies IMLYGIC (Talimogene Laherparepvec), DELYTACT (teserpaturev), HENSIFY, SP-002 (ASN-002), RP2, RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), TransCon IL-2 ß/?, BO-112, CY-101, INT230-6, G207, Tigilanol Tiglate, NanoPac, LOAd703, AdAPT-001, Bizaxofusp (MDNA55), Nidlegy (L19IL2/L19TNF), CAN-2409, LTX-315, MULTIKINE and others.

Scope of the Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report

Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: Intra-tumoral current marketed and emerging therapies

Intra-tumoral current marketed and emerging therapies Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about intra-tumoral cancer therapies in development @ Intra-tumoral Cancer Therapies Clinical Trials

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

