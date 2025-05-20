GoDaddy: The Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025 Prove Size Doesn't Matter

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / GoDaddy

New GoDaddy data reveals unexpected hotspots fueling the United States' entrepreneurial spirit

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) today revealed the United States' Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025. The rankings demonstrate both small and large cities are driving innovation, with unexpected underdogs emerging as entrepreneurial powerhouses alongside traditional business hubs.

Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial Cities in the U.S.

Using data from the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab (formerly Venture Forward), a seven-year-old initiative that studies small business activity across the country, the 2025 ranking was determined following an analysis of cities with the highest number of new ventures created during the previous calendar year.

City Number of new

businesses

created Growth year

over year San Francisco, CA 173,054 122 % Los Angeles, CA 153,681 50 % Denver, CO 63,010 56 % Oklahoma City, OK 11,180 21 % Frankfort, IL 10,370 16 % Ontario, CA 9,789 100 % Wilmington, DE 8,811 14 % Wilmington, NC 6,734 36 % Katy, TX 6,660 12 % Alameda, CA 6,300 83 %

So, what does this mean?

The Bay is back. Known as an innovation powerhouse, San Francisco leads the ranking with over 173,000 small businesses added, fueled by its deep-rooted tech culture, access to venture capital and highly skilled workforce. While neither San Francisco nor Alameda would have made the top 10 in 2024, both cities catapulted the Bay Area to this year's leaderboard.



Suburban markets are booming. Several smaller, suburban cities clinched a spot in the top 10, despite competing with well-known, large urban cities across the country. Frankfort, Ontario, Katy, and Alameda all emerged as new hotspots and challenge the idea of where entrepreneurship thrives.



Wilmington is trending. There are 88 cities in the U.S. named Washington , and yet it's two cities named Wilmington that made the top 10. Wilmington appears to be becoming a name synonymous with small business.



Is California the new epicenter for small businesses? Despite its reputation for high costs, GoDaddy data shows multiple California cities are seeing significant entrepreneurial growth. With four cities on the list, California edges out other states with its increase in small business starts.

"Small businesses are vital in fueling growth across the country, but they don't always get recognized for how much they punch above their weight," said Gourav Pani, president, Independents at GoDaddy. "These rankings show new businesses emerging from every corner of the country, and entrepreneurs are proving they can succeed anywhere."

You can find additional data on the 2025 Most Entrepreneurial Cities and read more about those ranked in the top 10 on GoDaddy's website.

About the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab

The GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab (formerly known as Venture Forward) analyzes more than 20 million online businesses with a digital presence, defined by a unique domain and active website. Most of these businesses employ fewer than ten people, classifying them as microbusinesses. Since 2018, the program has surveyed more than 50,000 entrepreneurs, making it a leading source of data and insights on microbusiness trends. To learn more, visit www.godaddy.com/ventureforward .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

