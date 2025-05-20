Enterprise-Grade AI Cooling, Powerful Consumer Hardware and Personalization Converge in a Unified Portfolio

Cooler Master, a global leader in innovative thermal solutions and PC hardware, today announced its plans for its "One Cooler Master Where Cooling Drives the Future" showcase at its headquarters during Computex. By pairing its vertically integrated enterprise arm with its consumer division, the company is demonstrating how innovations perfected for business quickly translate into more powerful, and more customizable hardware for consumer use.

One Cooler Master Where Cooling Drives the Future

"Our structure allows ideas to flow in both directions from the most demanding servers to the most expressive desktop rigs," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. "Everything on display at our headquarters began as a problem we solved for an enterprise partner or a creator. 'One Cooler Master' is about turning those lessons into products for everyone."

Visitors to Cooler Master's headquarters can explore an immersive showroom organized around three interconnected themes:

Advanced Cooling: The Silent Force Powering the AI Boom

Artificial-intelligence workloads continue to push rack temperatures and power densities higher. Cooler Master's latest enterprise solutions including 3D vapor-chamber cold plates and liquid coolant-distribution units keep mission-critical systems cooler, quieter, and more reliable for industries such as finance, research, and telecommunications.

More Powerful and Reliable Cooling for Consumers

Those same breakthroughs underpin the newest retail offerings. The V Series air coolers bring 3DHP heat-pipe architecture to mainstream CPUs, while updated fan and liquid-cooling lines provide smarter thermal control for gamers, content creators, and performance enthusiasts. The result is server-class stability without server-class noise.

FreeForm 2.0 Custom, Open, Personal

FreeForm 2.0 is a design philosophy that extends Cooler Master's "Make It Yours" approach across our entire portfolio-from high-performance PCs and pro-grade simulators to industry-leading thermal solutions. As the evolution of our original FreeForm concept launched a decade ago, it now includes open-source design resources that invite user-driven innovation over closed accessory ecosystems. Grounded in our legacy of engineering excellence, FreeForm 2.0 gives you the freedom to create, evolve, and express yourself through this platform.

Featured products on display include

MasterFrame Series Delivers internal and external modularity for everything from showcase builds to production workstations and, via Prusa Printables, taps a growing library of community add-ons so it evolves with your needs and creativity.

Delivers internal and external modularity for everything from showcase builds to production workstations and, via Prusa Printables, taps a growing library of community add-ons so it evolves with your needs and creativity. Cooling X Pro A tower system featuring dual CPU-and-GPU liquid loops, Cooler Master's X Silent PSU, and the world's first quad 180 mm fan radiator with analog or LED performance gauges.

A tower system featuring dual CPU-and-GPU liquid loops, Cooler Master's X Silent PSU, and the world's first quad 180 mm fan radiator with analog or LED performance gauges. QUBE 500 Core Compact, budget-friendly, streamlined version of the QUBE 500 starter case fully compatible with a growing ecosystem of accessories.

Compact, budget-friendly, streamlined version of the QUBE 500 starter case fully compatible with a growing ecosystem of accessories. MasterLiquid Atmos II A low-profile AIO cooler with a quieter pump and swappable top covers for effortless styling. Optional Flex-Kit modules add next-level customization with real-time system stats, lighting effects, or enhanced VRM cooling.

A low-profile AIO cooler with a quieter pump and swappable top covers for effortless styling. Optional Flex-Kit modules add next-level customization with real-time system stats, lighting effects, or enhanced VRM cooling. MasterFan Series The return of Cooler Master's fan series, now featuring models with extra-thick 30mm aluminum frames for stronger, quieter airflow. This series offers first-ever versions with aluminum blades as well.

Introducing the Elite Series for Smarter, Budget-Friendly Builds

Cooler Master also introduces the Elite Series, new value-driven products tailored for system integrators and cost-conscious builders. Designed to offer essential performance without premium pricing, the Elite lineup spans a complete ecosystem-including cases, liquid coolers, fans, and power supplies.

Featured at Computex are:

Elite Case Series - Including the Elite 302, 502, and 600 mid-towers, each designed for efficient airflow, tool-free access, and modern hardware support such as full-length GPUs and USB-C connectivity.

- Including the Elite 302, 502, and 600 mid-towers, each designed for efficient airflow, tool-free access, and modern hardware support such as full-length GPUs and USB-C connectivity. Elite Liquid 240/360 -All-in-one coolers with hexagonal, crystal-clear tops, pre-installed daisy-chain fans, and tool-free logo customization offering accessible performance and easy installation.

Perfect for entry-level gaming rigs, creator setups, or large-scale system rollouts, Elite makes reliable builds more attainable without compromise.

Cooler Master's showcase illustrates how a single, integrated engineering powerhouse can advance enterprise infrastructure, elevate consumer performance, and enhance personal expression all under one roof.

For additional information, please visit www.coolermaster.com

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

