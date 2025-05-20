New Open Platform Philosophy Empowers Users with Greater Personalization Across Product Lines

Cooler Master, a global leader in innovative thermal solutions and PC hardware, today announced FreeForm 2.0, a comprehensive design initiative built upon the company's legacy of personalization, modularity, and innovation. Inspired by Cooler Master's iconic "Make It Yours" heritage, FreeForm 2.0 emphasizes customization and adaptability across its range of products, empowering people to build systems that reflect their personal style. Custom. Open. Personal. These words define the future of how Cooler Master is designing products-and how users can expect to interact with them.

"At Cooler Master, we believe technology should reflect the user, not the other way around," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. "FreeForm 2.0 embodies this belief, giving our community the tools to customize, adapt, and reimagine their tech like never before."

Customization Wherever Possible

FreeForm 2.0 is more than a product series-it's an evolving ecosystem. The initiative spans multiple Cooler Master product lines, each offering unique customization capabilities:

MasterLiquid Atmos II Series: AIO CPU coolers featuring modular Flex-Kit options, including interchangeable LCD panels, Pixel LEDs, and VRM cooling fans, letting users tailor aesthetics and performance precisely.

AIO CPU coolers featuring modular Flex-Kit options, including interchangeable LCD panels, Pixel LEDs, and VRM cooling fans, letting users tailor aesthetics and performance precisely. MasterFrame Series: A range of innovative PC cases with a dynamic exo-structure, customizable artist-inspired panels, and multiple configurations designed for creative expression and high performance.

A range of innovative PC cases with a dynamic exo-structure, customizable artist-inspired panels, and multiple configurations designed for creative expression and high performance. Dyn X: An industrial-grade racing simulator offering unparalleled adjustability and modularity, allowing professional drivers, racing enthusiasts, and simulation users to tailor their setups for maximum realism and performance.

An industrial-grade racing simulator offering unparalleled adjustability and modularity, allowing professional drivers, racing enthusiasts, and simulation users to tailor their setups for maximum realism and performance. Qube Series: A fully modular flatpack case offering users a personalized building experience, interchangeable panels, and an expanding accessory ecosystem, including community-driven 3D-printable components for enhanced customization.

A fully modular flatpack case offering users a personalized building experience, interchangeable panels, and an expanding accessory ecosystem, including community-driven 3D-printable components for enhanced customization. MasterHUB: A next-level streaming deck empowering users to effortlessly manage and control multiple devices, peripherals, and lighting setups, simplifying complex configurations for a seamless experience.

Celebrating Heritage, Shaping the Future

FreeForm 2.0 builds on Cooler Master's longstanding "Make It Yours" philosophy, introduced over a decade ago, reaffirming the brand's commitment to empowering users through personalized technology. This new initiative combines Cooler Master's extensive experience in industrial-grade cooling and modular design with fresh insights from the gaming, enthusiast, and creator communities.

"We see FreeForm 2.0 as the next evolution of our commitment to personalized technology," Sha continued. "This isn't just about hardware-it's about creating experiences, giving our community the tools to express themselves, and redefining what personal computing can be."

A Community-Driven Future

With FreeForm 2.0, Cooler Master aims to lead a shift toward greater openness and collaboration within the tech community. The initiative includes open-source resources, collaboration opportunities with creators, and ongoing user-driven development to continually expand the range of customization options available.

"We're placing the power of customization directly into the hands of our users," Sha concluded. "We can't wait to see what they build."

