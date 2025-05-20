LogoTags to Showcase Custom Challenge Coins at Kentucky State Fire School Vendor Show

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division to Showcase Custom Challenge Coins and Other Promotional Products

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / LogoTags, www.LogoTags.com, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the Kentucky State Fire School Vendor Show at The Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky on June 14, 2025. The Exhibit and Vendor Showcase is the largest display of emergency service equipment, supplies, and services in Kentucky. Exhibitors come from several states featuring everything from collectibles to fire apparatus. Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith (Ret.), LogoTags' Independent Sales Representative, will exhibit a large selection of high-quality custom products at this year's show.

Custom Challenge Coin

Front of Custom Challenge Coin Created by LogoTags

LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. They remain an integral part of the culture in fire departments across the nation. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest-quality brass, with no set-up charges, unlimited art changes, and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors.

"Many of our returning customers are firefighters and rescue service professionals. We look forward to attending the vendor show and thanking them in person for their service. We are grateful that they continue to choose LogoTags for their challenge coins, custom medals, and other promotional product needs," explains Chief Goldsmith.

"We are incredibly proud to make custom challenge coins for firefighters, EMS personnel, and other dedicated professionals," says Bill Taubner, President of LogoTags and Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. "It's an honor to support those who serve our communities, and it's genuinely fulfilling for our team to help create meaningful and lasting symbols of appreciation and recognition."

LogoTags performs many services on-site and has exclusive arrangements with suppliers and manufacturers around the world. These relationships distinguish LogoTags from the competition and enable the sales team to extend volume discounts to customers. LogoTags has proudly worked with corporate entities, professional sports teams, universities, and government agencies at all levels. In addition, the LogoTags customer service team prides itself on ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect. For more information about custom challenge coins and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at www.LogoTags.com.

More About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than four million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with long-term production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

