Zanders, a leading global treasury and risk consultancy, is strengthening its presence in Asia-Pacific with a newly established office in Singapore. This new presence reinforces Zanders' commitment to serving its growing client base in the region, supporting multinational corporations, regional treasury centers (RTCs), and financial institutions with specialized treasury, risk, and financial performance expertise.

As a global hub for treasury operations, Singapore hosts numerous large multinational companies and their RTCs that are rapidly advancing their treasury transformation initiatives. By building a stronger presence in the region alongside its well-established Tokyo, Japan-based team, Zanders is positioned to deliver on-the-ground strategic advisory services and enhance support for clients navigating the complexities of the financial industry.

"Many of our global clients operate regional treasury centers in Singapore and require their strategic consultancy partners to have a local presence as well. Our team expansion in Singapore allows us to be closer to their operations in Southeast Asia, providing hands-on support while reinforcing our position as a truly global consultancy firm," said Laurens Tijdhof, CEO and Managing Partner of Zanders.

Beyond Singapore, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets are rapidly maturing, with companies increasingly investing in treasury transformation projects. The demand for deep treasury expertise remains high, yet specialized advisory firms remain scarce. Zanders' presence in the market fills this gap, offering clients access to world-class consulting tailored to the unique regulatory and operational landscapes of the region.

"The treasury landscape in ASEAN is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Many companies are looking for partners with specialized expertise to drive their transformation initiatives. With our local presence and global expertise, we provide end-to-end support from treasury strategy to implementation, aligned with industry best practices," said Mitchell Ponder, Regional Director APAC at Zanders.

Singapore's financial ecosystem is deeply interconnected with global banking institutions, providing Zanders with new avenues to enhance its global bank channel management and collaborate with specialized treasury solution providers. This increased exposure to the complex treasury processes in ASEAN will generate insights that will benefit Zanders' advisory practices in Europe and the US, where the company already has a strong presence.

"Joining Zanders at this exciting moment allows the company to combine more local expertise with the firm's extensive global experience. The opportunity to work closely with banking partners, large firms, and financial institutions in this region strengthens not only our APAC practice but also our global capabilities," said Pulat Yunusmetov, the newly appointed Director at Zanders in Singapore.

