Updated Air Cooler Delivers Proven Performance, Improved RAM Clearance, and Refreshed Styling

Cooler Master, a global leader in innovative thermal solutions and PC hardware, today announced today announced the Hyper 212 PRO is now available in European markets. Building on the legacy of the Hyper 212 series, the PRO model features a redesigned tower layout, improved memory compatibility, and a refined aesthetic-all at an accessible price point.

The Hyper 212 PRO is designed for builders looking to get the most out of their CPU without the complexity of liquid cooling. It delivers up to 230W TDP performance in a sleek, all-black package built to integrate easily into nearly any system configuration.

"The Hyper 212 PRO shows how far air cooling has come-and how much more we can offer through design improvements," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. "We're excited to bring this model to our European customers looking for reliable, high-performance thermal solutions."

Key Features:

230W Thermal Capacity - Efficiently cools modern high-core-count CPUs for consistent, long-term performance.

- Efficiently cools modern high-core-count CPUs for consistent, long-term performance. 100% RAM Clearance A new asymmetrical heat pipe layout maximizes compatibility, even in compact or high-density RAM setups.

A new asymmetrical heat pipe layout maximizes compatibility, even in compact or high-density RAM setups. Refined Design All-black finish and a newly designed top cover provides a minimalistic look

All-black finish and a newly designed top cover provides a minimalistic look SickleFlow Edge 120 Fan Delivers balanced airflow and static pressure with enhanced visual appeal and quiet operation.

Delivers balanced airflow and static pressure with enhanced visual appeal and quiet operation. Optimized Tower Structure Redesigned heatsink shape improves heat dissipation and streamlines installation.

The Hyper 212 PRO is available now through authorized retailers across Europe. For additional product information and availability, visit www.coolermaster.com.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

Contacts:

Alessandro Delfino

Alessandro@coolermaster.eu