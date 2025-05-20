Customisable Control Deck for Streamers, Creators, and Gamers Shipping Across EU

Cooler Master, a global leader in innovative thermal solutions and PC hardware, today announced MasterHUB will be available across Europe at the end of May. Built for streamers, content creators, and gamers, MasterHUB combines modular hardware, intuitive controls, and a customisable software suite-all grounded in Cooler Master's FreeForm 2.0 design philosophy.

With easily swappable modules, flexible layouts, and personalisation options to support a wide range of workflows, MasterHUB represents one of the most adaptable products Cooler Master has ever released. From live streaming and video editing to sound mixing and productivity automation, MasterHUB adapts to how users work-not the other way around.

"MasterHUB reflects our FreeForm 2.0 approach-giving users the tools and freedom to shape their own experience," said Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO. "It's more than a controller. It's a platform that evolves with the creator, their tools, and their style."

Key Features:

Modular, Reconfigurable Layout Swap and arrange modules on the fly to suit your workspace. From dials to sliders to button arrays, MasterHUB can be tailored to individual workflows with minimal setup time.

Swap and arrange modules on the fly to suit your workspace. From dials to sliders to button arrays, MasterHUB can be tailored to individual workflows with minimal setup time. Advanced Tactile Feedback Responsive, physical controls offer confidence and precision during live streams, edits, or gaming sessions.

Responsive, physical controls offer confidence and precision during live streams, edits, or gaming sessions. Single Cable Simplicity A unified connection powers and connects the full deck-reducing clutter and making it easier to manage across devices.

A unified connection powers and connects the full deck-reducing clutter and making it easier to manage across devices. Personalised Workflow Integration Works across creative, professional, and entertainment environments. Assign macros, launch apps, or trigger sequences all from a single hub.

Works across creative, professional, and entertainment environments. Assign macros, launch apps, or trigger sequences all from a single hub. Software Customisation MasterHUB's software supports profile switching, deep integration with major apps, and fine-tuned control over every module.

MasterHUB's modularity and customisation options are built with FreeForm 2.0 at the core-Cooler Master's open design platform aimed at giving users more control and long-term flexibility.

MasterHUB is now available across Europe through Cooler Master's authorised retailers and distribution partners. For product details and regional purchasing options, visit www.coolermaster.com.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

