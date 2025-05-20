EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

wienerberger Q1 2025: Strong results driven by innovation and resilience



20.05.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

wienerberger Q1 2025: Strong results driven by innovation and resilience Year-on-year revenues up by 15% to € 1.1 billion

Operating EBITDA improved by 13% to € 130 million

Proven resilience: Robust results despite geopolitical and market volatility

Clear growth momentum: High demand in infrastructure and renovation; double-digit growth in Eastern Europe Vienna, May 20, 2025 - wienerberger has made a solid start to the 2025 financial year: Despite ongoing global macroeconomic challenges across markets, the company achieved strong results in the first quarter of 2025. With a diversified portfolio and strong local footprints, wienerberger offset some weaknesses in residential construction by meeting rising demand in renovation and infrastructure, especially in European key markets. Thanks to this strategy, year-on-year-revenue rose by 15% to € 1.1 billion, while operating EBITDA increased by 13% to € 130 million. In addition to operational strength, wienerberger also delivered strong capital market signals: In Q1, the company repurchased more than 1.1 million shares, equivalent to around 2% of its share capital - underlining its commitment to shareholder value, while maintaining a solid liquidity reserve of € 1 billion.



Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger, says: "The first quarter clearly demonstrates that we are strongly positioned to deliver value even in volatile environments. In the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions, persistent trade disruptions, and elevated long-term interest rates affecting housing markets worldwide, we again demonstrated the strength and resilience of our diversified business model. We will continue this successful path with full commitment by increasing our activities in growth markets such as renovation and infrastructure and remain focused on sustainable growth." wienerberger is well-positioned for further growth wienerberger is experiencing strong demand for its infrastructure solutions in water and energy supply, fueled by a growing need for renovation across Europe. In Eastern Europe, clay block sales have already seen double-digit growth due to increased new construction activity. This momentum could be further strengthened by potential peace talks in Ukraine, which may mark the beginning of reconstruction efforts in the near future. Since wienerberger's business model is not directly affected by tariffs or disruptions in global supply chains, the company is set to fully benefit from expected market recoveries and decreasing long-term interest rates. Thanks to strategic steps such as the integration of last year's acquisition Terreal - contributing € 11 million to operating EBITDA and making wienerberger the first European pitched-roof expert - and the launch of WIONIQ, a new platform for smart infrastructure solutions in water and energy management, wienerberger is well-positioned for further sustainable growth.

