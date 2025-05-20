Wego and Azerbaijan Tourism Board Partner to Showcase Azerbaijan's All Season Allure to MENA Travelers

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is proud to announce its latest strategic partnership with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, spotlighting Azerbaijan as an all-season destination tailored for curious, culture-driven, and wellness-seeking travelers from the MENA region.

With an increasing demand from Middle Eastern travelers for immersive, nature-connected, and wellness-rich holidays, this collaboration focuses on elevating Azerbaijan's appeal beyond the well known cityscapes of Baku.

From the mineral rich thermal springs to the healing Naftalan oil, and alpine retreats in Shahdag, Azerbaijan is rapidly emerging as the region's best-kept secret for holistic getaways, cultural exploration, and thrilling outdoor adventures in lush nature.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, commented: "This partnership comes at a time when MENA travelers are seeking experiences that combine authenticity, wellness, and natural beauty. Azerbaijan offers all of this, with an added layer of hospitality that feels like home. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring a fresh narrative to light and guide our users to discover the rich, untapped potential of Azerbaijan across all seasons."

The campaign will highlight key themes such as wellness tourism, cultural heritage trails, eco-luxury stays, and culinary adventures from tasting premium caviar to exploring the Silk Road routes that weave through Sheki. Wego and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board will drive content across multiple digital touchpoints, supported by storytelling, influencer led itineraries, and exclusive travel bundles designed for GCC travelers.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, commented:

"We are excited to partner with Wego to reposition Azerbaijan as a year-round destination full of surprises. With its proximity, great connectivity, and rich diversity of experiences from snow-covered mountains to subtropical forests Azerbaijan is a perfect match for travelers from the Middle East looking for something both close and captivating. Together with Wego, we'll ensure these stories reach the right audience at the right time."

This collaboration reflects Wego's commitment to redefining how travelers from the MENA region discover new and meaningful destinations. By combining Wego's real-time travel insights and consumer behavior data with Azerbaijan Tourism Board's in-depth local knowledge, the partnership will deliver curated experiences, dynamic campaigns, and data-driven storytelling. Together, both entities aim to unlock new travel corridors, amplify Azerbaijan's visibility among GCC and broader MENA audiences, and inspire a new wave of regional explorers seeking more than just a vacation an unforgettable journey.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

