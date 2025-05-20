Baxter International Inc.: Baxter launches HEMOPATCH Sealing Hemostat, a room-temperature collagen pad approved for Hemostasis and Sealing, suitable for open surgery and minimally invasive surgical procedures (MIS)

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat represents a significant development from Baxter, and introducing the room-temperature variant highlights our ongoing dedication to innovation in Tissue Management," stated Steve Wallace, President of Advanced Surgery at Baxter.

Building on a decade of market success, Baxter is excited to unveil Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat which now offers the convenience of room-temperature storage and an extended shelf life of 3 years.

The performance of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat involves the interaction of two components that can create rapid and lasting hemostasis by sealing off the bleeding surface. The white, tissue-facing side of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is covered with a thin layer of NHS-PEG. The NHS-PEG, when in contact with blood or other body fluids forms a hydrogel which enhances its adhering properties and seals the tissue surface. In contact with blood, collagen induces aggregation of platelets. Platelets deposit in large numbers on the collagen structure, degranulate, and release coagulation factors that, together with plasma factors, enable the formation of fibrin. The structure of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat provides a three-dimensional matrix that readily absorbs fluids, and provides additional mechanical strengthening of the clot. Preclinical studies suggest that resorption and replacement with host tissue occurs in approximately 6 - 8 weeks with little tissue reaction.

The rate of resorption and replacement with host tissue can be longer as it depends on several factors, including the amount of product left in situ and the site of use.

Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat has multiple clinical benefits, such as sealing tissue, stopping and preventing leaks, fast and effective hemostasis within 2 minutes, and being absorbed and replaced by host tissue.

For Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat Indications and Important Risk Information watch the video at the top of this article or visit https://advancedsurgery.baxter.eu/hemopatchisi

For more information on Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat, visit: https://advancedsurgery.baxter.eu/hemopatch

Manufacturer:



Baxter Healthcare SA

Thurgauerstrasse 130 Glattbrugg,

ZÜRICH, 8152 Switzerland

Class of Device: III

CE 0123

This content is intended solely for healthcare professionals and should not be interpreted as medical advice. Please consult with a qualified healthcare provider for any health concerns.

Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is approved for use only in selected countries. For specific information on the availability and regulatory status of Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat RT in your country, we recommend contacting your local Baxter Healthcare sales representative.

