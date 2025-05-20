KuCoin Pay Integrates with AEON to Revolutionize Web3 Mobile Payments in Retail

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Pay is pleased to announce a strategic integration with AEON, a next-generation Web3 payment protocol, to further enhance our Web3 Mobile payment capabilities across both online and offline retail environments. This partnership reflects KuCoin Pay's ongoing commitment to real-world crypto adoption by broadening its payment network and delivering faster, more flexible, and cost-effective transaction experiences to users.

Through this integration, KuCoin Pay users can seamlessly pay for goods and services across a wider range of real-life scenarios-including e-commerce, in-store purchases, and everyday spending-using leading cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, ETH, TON, and BNB. The collaboration combines AEON's agile, chain-agnostic infrastructure with KuCoin's global user base to accelerate the use of Web3 mobile payments, particularly in high-growth markets across Asia and beyond.

By adopting AEON's suite of interoperable payment tools-including Web3 Mobile Payments, Online Web3 Payments, and support for recurring or pre-authorized transactions-KuCoin Pay strengthens its ability to offer scalable and user-friendly payment solutions. This aligns closely with KuCoin Pay's vision to localize and simplify crypto spending, especially in regions where demand for digital payments is rapidly rising.

Looking ahead, AEON and KuCoin Pay are committed to expanding their merchant network and integration points, continuously driving innovation and adoption in the digital payment space. This initiative not only improves accessibility but also fosters the broader acceptance of native Web3 mobile payment solutions, paving the way for a more inclusive and seamless global payment ecosystem.

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant solution that drives business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail. It offers a contactless and borderless payment system using a variety of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. KuCoin Pay supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including KCS, USDT, USDC, BTC which users can use to seamlessly pay for global products and services for both online and in-store purchases. Learn more about KuCoin Pay: https://www.kucoin.com/pay .

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation crypto payment framework, built for AI to drive intelligent, automated payments across Web3 and simplify how crypto works in real life. With omni-chain support, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI meets real life through seamless, scalable payments for next billion of users.

Website | X | Telegram | Medium

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688292/image_5002362_30931033.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-pay-integrates-with-aeon-to-revolutionize-web3-mobile-payments-in-retail-302459785.html