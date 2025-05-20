Anzeige
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
20.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
Phoenix Contact Middle East: Phoenix Contact Celebrates 100 Years with Sustainability Initiatives in the Middle East

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Contact, as a global market leader in industrial automation and connectivity, offers technical solutions for a livable and sustainable future, with electrification, networking, and automation as its core fields of expertise. Phoenix Contact Middle East in the United Arab Emirates is an independent subsidiary with local management, sales, training, support, and logistics operations. Their reliable presence in the region brings Phoenix Contact's products and expertise into closer proximity to their clients and partners in the Middle East. The company proudly announces the successful implementation of a sustainability project in Jordan as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations. Committed to the sustainable use of living spaces and resource conservation, Phoenix Contact has long championed sustainability across its global operations.

Phoenix Contact Celebrates 100 Years with Sustainability Initiatives in the Middle East

In honor of the company's 100th anniversary in 2023, Phoenix Contact Middle East launched several sustainability initiatives aimed at optimizing water resources. One notable project is the installation of reverse osmosis systems to provide clean drinking water to disadvantaged children and children with disabilities in Jordan. This initiative aims to reduce plastic bottle consumption and ensure access to safe water. "Phoenix Contact has launched a solid corporate social responsibility program. With small actions, we will make a big impact on society," states Pradeep Menon, Segment Manager - Industry Management and Automation at Phoenix Contact Middle East.

Three schools in Jordan have been equipped with these systems: Al Rajaa School for the Hearing-Impaired, and two schools under the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate; the oldest educational institution in Jordan. The reverse osmosis systems, now fully operational, are purifying municipal water supplies, significantly improving the quality of life for students and staff. The management of the schools expressed their gratitude, noting the positive impact on the health and learning environment of their students. This project not only benefits the school community but also serves as an inspiration for other businesses and communities to adopt responsible practices. We anticipate that a total of 1,223 individuals (comprising 1,098 students and 125 staff members) are drinking water from this RO system, potentially resulting in annual plastic waste savings of 4.4 tons per annum.

"This aligns closely with our efforts to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6, which aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, and SDG 3, which promotes healthy lives and well-being for all ages. The reduction in plastic bottle usage due to this project will have a significant environmental impact. We hope this initiative inspires others to contribute to the betterment of local communities," emphasizes Iyad Madanat, General Manager at Phoenix Contact Middle East.

The reverse osmosis systems, installed with the help of a local system integrator, include Phoenix Contact products such as PLC logic, HMI, and necessary alarms for system monitoring. This project exemplifies Phoenix Contact's commitment to sustainability and its dedication to making a positive impact on society.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690549/RO_Plants_in_Jordan__Phoenix_Contact.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280983/Phoenix_Contact_Logo.jpg

Phoenix Contact Middle East Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phoenix-contact-celebrates-100-years-with-sustainability-initiatives-in-the-middle-east-302458925.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
