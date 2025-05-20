Xlence Rolls Out MetaTrader 5, while Keeping the Power of MetaTrader 4

https://www.xlence.com/en/?utm_source=publishers&utm_medium=media&utm_content=homepage

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted by active traders throughout MENA and Asia, Xlence, the global CFD broker, added MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to every live and demo account in April 2025. The upgrade stands next to MetaTrader 4 (MT4), allowing users to select platforms.

MT4 and MT5: Empowering Traders with Options

Valued for its dependability and simple tool-kit, MT4 is still a standard for intuitive FX/ CFD trading. MT5 expands on that basis with more markets, quicker 64-bit processing and a stronger analytics stack, so whether you are fine-tuning a specific FX strategy or diversifying into worldwide equities and futures, Xlence has you covered.

MT5: Built for Modern Trading

Runs anywhere: native apps for Windows, macOS, iPhone/iPad, Android plus a lightweight Web version.

Monitor several symbols or tactics concurrently with 100 concurrent charts.

From one minute to monthly for granular or macro study, 21 time ranges.

80+ built-in objects & indicators, plus hundreds more in the MQL5 Market.

Depending on asset type, two position accounting modes: hedging or netting.

MQL5 IDE, multi-threaded Strategy Tester & real-tick data; powerful algorithmic trading.

Custom alerts & push notifications, never miss a market move.

MT5 offers access to more assets, indicators, and charts and does it faster. Providing both MT4 and MT5 ensures that traders can operate in the manner they choose.

MT4 vs MT5 at a Glance

MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Primary focus FX & CFDs Multi-asset: FX, CFDs, stocks,

futures, options Time-frames 9 21 Built-in indicators 30 38 + Economic Calendar Order types 4 6 (adds Buy/Sell Stop Limit) Strategy testing Single-threaded Multi-threaded & real-tick Programming MQL4 MQL5 (OOP) Execution Reliable 32-bit Faster 64-bit processing Both platforms support Expert Advisors for fully automated strategies across desktop, mobile and web.

Explore the Platforms

Compare MT4 and MT5 side-by-side or open a risk-free demo

About Xlence

Xlence is an international CFD broker committed to delivering a transparent, innovative and comprehensive trading experience. Operating out of Dubai with a growing global footprint, Xlence combines cutting-edge technology with professional support to help traders excel in dynamic markets.

Risk Warning: All trading involves risk. You may lose all of your invested capital. Consider whether you can afford to take this risk.

