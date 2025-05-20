Borussia Dortmund's strong Q325 results reflect a relatively busy football schedule with just under one-half of the cumulative home games of the season played in the period. It is safe to say the most important result came after the Q325 results were published, as the first team qualified to play in the Champions League in 2025/2026. An impressive surge with seven wins in the last eight games took the club to the treasured fourth position, having been in 11th position prior to those games and fifth ahead of the final game. The last time the team was in the top four of the Bundesliga this season was after the third game. The replacement of the first team coach at the end of January 2025 certainly has paid off. We make no change to our estimates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...