The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects is tendering two solar power plants planned to be located in the Jahra region. The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has launched a tender for the construction of two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW in Al-Shagaya, in Kuwait's Jahra region. The selected independent power producer (IPP) will be awarded a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) by the Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy. The procurement exercise for the Aldibdibah Power project and the Al Shagaya Renewable Energy plant is currently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...