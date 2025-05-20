Designed to deliver professional-level carpet cleaning results with maximum ease

Tineco, a leader in smart home appliances, is proud to introduce its latest revolutionary cleaning solution: the Carpet One Cruiser.

TINECO REVOLUTIONIZES CARPET CLEANING WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS CARPET ONE CRUISER

Engineered to make deep carpet cleaning easier and more effective than ever, Tineco's Carpet One Cruiser combines intelligent features, powerful performance, and innovative design. What was once seen as a tedious and time-consuming chore is now seamlessly integrated into users' regular cleaning routines. The Carpet One Cruiser features several key innovations:

Powerful Cleaning: A high suction power of up to 130W ensures a thorough deep clean of carpets and efficient water extraction. An optimized pre-treatment formula helps break down stubborn stains and dirt before the main cleaning cycle.

Effortless Operation: Three levels of SmoothPower technology, bi-directional assist wheels, and repositioned water tanks to reduce the overall weight make pushing and pulling intuitive across all carpet types. The machine is easy to maneuver, suitable for users of all ages and strengths, and perfect for frequent use. Included accessories deliver enhanced cleaning results in hard-to-reach areas.

Efficient Drying: Heated air at 75°C significantly speeds up drying time, helps prevent mold formation, and allows cleaned areas to be reused almost immediately. In ultra-heat drying mode, the Carpet One Cruiser can reduce drying times by 50% or more compared to traditional models.

Comprehensive Auto-Cleaning System: For hassle-free maintenance, a two-minute self-cleaning cycle rinses the brush, suction inlet, and roller cover, followed by a five-minute 55°C quick-dry cycle that thoroughly dries each component.

Smart iLoop Sensor: For optimized cleaning and extended run time, Tineco's smart iLoop sensors automatically adjust water flow and suction power based on the level of dirt and debris detected.

'The launch of the Carpet One Cruiser marks a major step forward in our mission to simplify home cleaning through smart innovation," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "Regular deep-cleaning of carpets doesn't just preserve their beauty-it also improves indoor hygiene. Yet, many people skip it because traditional machines are too heavy or complex. With the Carpet One Cruiser, we're turning this chore into an easy, satisfying part of everyday cleaning.'

The Carpet One Cruiser is available at a suggested retail price of €699. To celebrate its launch, it will be offered at a special price of €629.99 from May 20 to May 31-a 10% discount automatically applied on the Tineco website or by using the code TINCARPETFR on Amazon.

To learn more about Tineco and its full range of floor care solutions-including vacuums, floor washers, and carpet cleaners-please visit http://fr.tineco.com/

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner. In 2019, it became the first brand to launch an intelligent vacuum cleaner. Today, the brand has innovated to become a global leader, offering smart devices across various home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and continually innovates to develop new devices.

