IQM will deliver two IQM Radiance quantum computers to VTT in Finland: first a 150-qubit computer in 2026 and a 300-qubit computer in 2027.

The 300-qubit system is powered by two superconducting 150-qubit quantum processors.

The quantum computers will be specifically designed to serve as testbeds for quantum error correction (QEC) to enable research and development for fault-tolerant quantum computers.

The two quantum computers will be integrated with the Finnish HPC infrastructure.

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, announced today the signing of an agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre in Finland to deliver a 150-qubit and a 300-qubit quantum computer. The systems will be delivered in 2026 and 2027 and integrated with the Finnish HPC infrastructure.

IQM Radiance Quantum Computer

The 300-qubit quantum computer is purpose-built and designed to support quantum error correction experiments an essential step toward fault-tolerant quantum computing. The system is expected to enable algorithm research for techniques such as circuit knitting.

IQM has previously delivered 5-qubit, 20-qubit, and 50-qubit quantum computers to VTT, marking key milestones in the development of Finland's quantum ecosystem. Each system has played a crucial role in advancing research capabilities and supporting the growing needs of the quantum community in Finland.

"We are excited to continue our long-term partnership with VTT and ship our next generation of quantum computers to power Finland's quantum ecosystem," says Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers. "We are committed to delivering and deploying full-stack quantum computers worldwide, and Finland will get our highest performing quantum computer to date as the next step on our common journey to reach fault-tolerant quantum computing," he continues.

"This 300-qubit superconducting quantum computer has the most superconducting qubits procured anywhere in the world. In addition, the delivery schedule is quick," says Piia Konstari, Project Manager for VTT's quantum computer tendering process.

IQM has sold and shipped more on-premises quantum computers in the last 12 months than any other quantum computer manufacturer, while its systems have been deployed by various universities and HPC centers globally.

The company's approach is to power local quantum ecosystems with an open and transparent hardware and software platform. In addition, IQM on-premises users will get hands-on access to system hardware and software platforms including pulse-level access to control the qubits.

"This announcement highlights our commitment to deliver on our published development roadmap. The quantum computers will benefit from our strong technology stack including tunable couplers, HPC integration, and an open software stack. Our goal is to allow researchers and developers to start experimenting with the latest quantum error correction technologies and show groundbreaking quantum utility with these computers," says Jan Goetz, IQM's Co-CEO and Co-founder.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centres, research labs, universities and enterprises which have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 300 employees with headquarters in Finland and a global presence in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Korea and the United States.

About VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd:

VTT is a visionary research, development and innovation partner. We drive sustainable growth and tackle the biggest global challenges of our time and turn them into growth opportunities. We go beyond the obvious to help the society and companies to grow through technological innovations. We have over 80 years of experience of top-level research and science-based results. VTT is at the sweet spot where innovation and business come together. VTT beyond the obvious.

