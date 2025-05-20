Prospect Ridge Resources Corp: Prospect Ridge Forges Strategic Long-Term Partnership With Equity Exploration Consultants to Drive British Columbia Exploration Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.(the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR)(OTC:PRRSF)(FRA:OED) is pleased to announce a new long-term strategic partnership with Vancouver-based Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity Exploration"), a respected leader in mineral exploration. Under this exclusive two-year agreement, Equity Exploration will manage all exploration work on the Company's large Holy Grail (59,608 Ha) and Knauss Creek (2,944 Ha) critical metals and gold exploration projects located near Terrace, British Columbia (B.C.) as well as any new B.C. projects the Company acquires.

This partnership gives Prospect Ridge immediate access to a highly experienced exploration team, reducing overhead while ensuring top-tier execution across permitting, planning, geological targeting, and program execution.

Founded in 1987, Equity Exploration has managed over 250 projects across every region of British Columbia. Their team of 30 geologists includes experts in structural geology, 3D modeling, project management, health and safety and permitting. Managing nearly 100,000 meters of drilling annually, they bring specialized porphyry expertise from working on B.C.'s top copper-gold deposits, advancing key insights into vein styles, alteration, geophysics, and metals enrichment critical to Prospect Ridge's exploration success.

Mike Iverson, Chairman of the Board states: "Securing the services of Equity Exploration means that our exploration will be conducted to the highest standard by a full exploration team that Prospect Ridge can tap into as needed while keeping overhead low. Their team's reputation for excellence ensures that we're well-positioned for a successful field season and future growth."

Len Brownlie, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, states: "Throughout my career in the exploration industry I have had many opportunities to engage Equity Exploration and I have always found them to provide first-rate, efficiently executed work programs. Their growth over the past 38 years is a testament to their well-deserved reputation for high quality exploration work. I have every confidence that they will unlock the full potential of the Company's Holy Grail and Knauss Creek projects. In addition, Prospect Ridge intends to leverage its strong balance sheet to acquire undervalued copper-gold porphyry targets in B.C. that can now be professionally explored through the expanded exploration capabilities provided by our partnership with Equity Exploration."

Equity Exploration's President, Dr. Darcy Baker, states: "2025 will be an exciting year for Prospect Ridge and our team is anxious to support their exploration campaigns. Equity will be performing a detailed review of all prior exploration data to identify targets and ore deposit analogues. These targets will be interpreted with the latest technology and with our deep understanding of B.C's porphyry deposits and will be the focus of a field program that will begin once the alpine snow pack has melted. We are also looking forward to assisting Prospect Ridge with any new B.C. projects that they may acquire in the coming months".

Contact Information

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Mike Iverson - Chairman, Director

Email: mike@miverson.ca

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team collectively have over 100 years of experience in mineral exploration and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle into this vastly under-explored region.

