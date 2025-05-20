European DataWarehouse (EDW), Europe's first securitisation repository, today announced the opening of a new office in Bangalore, India. This strategic expansion underscores EDW's continued commitment to technological innovation and excellence in client service across global markets.

The Bangalore office will serve as a center for IT operations, software development, and support for EDW's flagship platforms, EDITOR and EDVANCE. It will also enable round-the-clock service for clients operating in non-European time zones and bring previously outsourced IT services in-house-enhancing security, responsiveness, and development agility.

The new office will be led by Gopala Sankaran, Chief Technology Officer at European DataWarehouse, who joined the company in 2014 and brings extensive expertise in global tech strategy and development.

Dr. Christian Thun, CEO of European DataWarehouse, commented:

"Establishing a presence in India is an important and exciting step for EDW. Bangalore is home to some of the world's best technology talent, and this expansion enables us to accelerate innovation while enhancing service for our clients across continents."

Gopala Sankaran, CTO, added:

"We're proud to deepen our global footprint with a vibrant new base in Bangalore. This office not only allows us to scale up development of our regulatory product portfolio but also to serve our clients more efficiently, no matter where they are in the world. It's a strong step forward in our mission to deliver reliable, forward-thinking solutions in the securitisation space and beyond."

The Bangalore team will play a key role in supporting European DataWarehouse's growing global user base and driving the evolution of its technology platform in a dynamic financial landscape.

The establishment of the Bangalore office marks a significant milestone in European DataWarehouse's international expansion. It becomes the company's third operational location, complementing its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, and the London office, which opened in 2018 to support operations of EDW's UK subsidiary, European DataWarehouse Ltd.

About European DataWarehouse GmbH

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a designated Securitisation Repository, authorised by both the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Established in 2012, EDW was the first repository of its kind in Europe, created to improve transparency and support due diligence in the asset-backed securities (ABS) market.

EDW collects, validates, and provides access to standardised loan-level data and related documentation for ABS transactions and private whole loan portfolios. By serving as a central data hub, EDW enables investors, issuers, and regulators to efficiently analyse and compare portfolios, fostering greater trust and efficiency in the securitisation ecosystem.

