Tanium executives demonstrate autonomous innovation and showcase success stories from Ideri, PwC, and ServiceNow

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), brings its Converge World Tourto Frankfurt today, concluding the European leg of its tour. This year's Converge World Tour Frankfurt, held in partnership with CIONet, will feature customer and partner success stories at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Frankfurt.

Attendees will hear from Tanium executives, including CEO Dan Streetman, who will discuss the growing importance of assurance in an unpredictable threat landscape. Tanium VP of AI, Harman Kaur, will then explore autonomous innovation and the expanding endpoint environment. Guest speakers include Dr. Jörg Storm, who will deliver a keynote titled "Unlock the Power of AI: From Concept to Successful Implementation."

"Converge World Tour Frankfurt is a testament to Tanium's commitment to innovation and partnership in the cybersecurity industry," said Tanium Regional Vice President, Jacob-Jan Walberg. "By bringing together Tanium executives, customers, and partners, we are creating a forumto explore how autonomous technology can strengthen security and improve operational efficiency."

Converge World Tour Frankfurt event highlights include:

Executive panels featuring leading CIOs/CISOs from the CIONet community on operational technology and cybersecurity culture.

featuring leading CIOs/CISOs from the CIONet community on operational technology and cybersecurity culture. Executive breakouts with PwC and ServiceNow on cyber resilience and visibility.

with PwC and ServiceNow on cyber resilience and visibility. Tanium Partner Academy, hosted by Tanium AVP EMEA, Steve Murphy, announcing the regional winners of the 2025 Partner Awards.

hosted by Tanium AVP EMEA, Steve Murphy, announcing the regional winners of the 2025 Partner Awards. Networking opportunities with industry peers and thought leaders at the Converge Royale Evening Party sponsored by ServiceNow.

The Converge World Tour continues June 13 in Tokyo, Japan. To find our more information, please visit: https://www.tanium.com/converge-world-tour.

About Tanium

Tanium Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) offers the most comprehensive solution for intelligently managing endpoints across industries, providing capabilities for asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability management, endpoint management, incident response, risk and compliance, and digital employee experience. The platform supports 34 million endpoints worldwide, including 40% of the Fortune 100, delivering increasingly efficient operations and an improved security posture at scale, with confidence, and in real-time. For more information on The Power of Certainty, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

