Half of industry leaders believe the UK could become a crypto hub, but only if new rules are implemented effectively, Clear Junction poll finds

A poll of circa 150 crypto and financial experts, conducted just hours after the UK government published its draft legislation for a comprehensive crypto asset regulatory regime, reveals both optimism and lingering concerns about Britain's crypto future.

The poll took place during a webinar titled "Is the UK Getting Crypto Regulation Right?", hosted by Clear Junction, a global leader in cross-border payments for regulated financial institutions. The session brought together leaders from crypto firms, financial institutions, regulators, and policymakers to assess the UK's approach against global frameworks such as MiCA.

Half of poll respondents (50%) believe the UK could possibly become a global crypto hub but say success will depend on how the new rules are implemented. Just 15% of respondents are fully confident that the UK is already on track, pointing to the progress still needed to match the regulatory maturity of jurisdictions like the EU with MiCA, while 28% remain sceptical, highlighting a trust gap between policy intentions and industry needs.

When it comes to organisational readiness, a mere 9% of firms say they're fully prepared to meet the incoming requirements. The majority are either early in assessment (34%), still building plans (26%), or unclear on what's required (24%). These poll findings uncover a huge opportunity and a wake-up call for solution providers and regulators alike.

Dima Kats, CEO and Founder of Clear Junction, commented: "The results show cautious optimism, but also a clear need for greater clarity. Crypto firms and traditional financial institutions alike are facing fast-evolving regulatory expectations. While regulation is welcome, its effectiveness will depend on how well it aligns with market realities and how clearly it's communicated."

Looking at the bigger picture, there is significant uncertainty around which aspect of upcoming regulatory changes will most impact businesses. When asked which changes are most relevant:

30% cited global frameworks, such as MiCA, showing how regulatory clarity can give firms the confidence to engage with crypto.

23% pointed to the upcoming FCA licensing regime (2025-2026) as a potential game-changer.

Just 9% referenced new safeguarding rules for client assets, suggesting these are not yet fully understood or prioritised by firms.

The most common response, from 39% of attendees, was that they were unsure and needed more clarity clear signs that many firms still feel in the dark and need more guidance from regulators.

Kats added: "These findings highlight the demand for clear regulation, but they also highlight the gap between policy intent and operational reality. Regulators face the difficult task of designing future-proof rules in an ever-evolving space. While progress is being made, ongoing consultation and clarity are essential."

Speakers from CMS UK and Europe and Crystal Intelligence joined the panel to provide expert insight into the newly published draft legislation.

Sam Robinson, Partner at CMS and financial services regulation expert, commented: "The draft legislation forms the foundation for embedding crypto assets into the Financial Services and Markets Act. It's a milestone moment that supports the UK's ambition for growth and innovation."

Clair Wermers, Partner at CMS Amsterdam, welcomed signs of regulatory alignment: "Europe is ahead of the UK right now with MiCA already in effect, but if the UK regime is similar, it will be easier for firms to operate across both jurisdictions. That kind of consistency would benefit the market greatly."

"Jurisdictional arbitrage is already happening," said Marina Khaustova, COO of Crystal Intelligence. "Startups are weighing up options and while the UK is moving in the right direction, the cost and complexity of getting licensed here remains high. For many, markets like the US, Dubai, or parts of APAC are still more attractive."

Clear Junction continues to advocate for regulation that supports innovation while ensuring high standards. The firm sees stablecoins as a major growth area, but only when underpinned by strong compliance frameworks.

"We see crypto especially stablecoins as a huge opportunity, but only when backed by strong compliance," concluded Kats. "At Clear Junction, we believe that for any fintech business, the best long-term investment is in risk management. The UK's announcement is a welcome step it brings direction to a fast-moving sector. If regulation continues to evolve alongside the technology, the future is bright."

For more information about Clear Junction, visit here.

About Clear Junction

Clear Junction helps regulated financial institutions access and manage cross-border payments, with a focus on operational security backed by strong compliance and risk management practices. The Group is licensed and approved by regulators in the UK, EU, and Canada to provide payment and crypto services. Through its extensive bank network and proprietary technology, Clear Junction offers reliable payment infrastructure, correspondent account services, and access to major clearing networks. By filling the gaps left by traditional providers, Clear Junction enables businesses to operate efficiently and expand globally.

For more information, visit: https://clearjunction.com/.

