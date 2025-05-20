Anzeige
Goldpac Group: Blazing Fun with Instant Photo-Card Booth at Seamless Dubai 2025
WKN: A1W9UY | ISIN: HK0000172855 | Ticker-Symbol: G9D
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 08:05
0,103 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
132 Leser
Goldpac Group: Blazing Fun with Instant Photo-Card Booth at Seamless Dubai 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Gamifying the personalised card issuance experience

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfying consumers' increasing demand for personalised experiences, Goldpac is offering a gamified photocard issuance experience for visitors as a souvenir to commemorate their visit to Seamless Middle East.

As guests approach Goldpac's booth at H6-F36, they will be transported to a neon arcade where they can experiment with streamlined consumer onboarding-to-card issuance experiences and view an array of superlative card effects and card production management technologies.

A portable all-in-one card issuance printer (PIE001) showcases an instant onboarding and card issuance process, applicable to a wide range of industries. Equipped with built-in PC, touchscreen, and customisable eKYC components, an employee staff card demonstration highlights its capabilities for a variety of card-related functions including intelligent ID photo capture.

Similar to the PIE001, the desktop card issuance and embosser (PIE001-B) is a comprehensive registration and card issuance device with the added option of an external embosser. It can be connected to various data sources including remote consumer onboarding systems or card issuers' distribution platform, demonstrated with Goldpac's latest card production management platform UMV.

A remote debit card onboarding and issuance journey begins on the multifaceted smart terminal (SST502) which encompasses biometric, identification, document scanning, receipt printing and numerous account administrative operations. With the printed receipt, visitors can approach the PIE001-B to instantly issue the payment card selected during onboarding. This self-service consumer journey mitigates unnecessary queues and reduces in-branch traffic.

Captivating premium card designs engage consumer interest and drives utilisation. These unique and intricate issuer branding elements range from eco-friendly materials to LED, metal, and encrusted diamonds, among many others.

Visitors can also realise their creativity with the on-demand DIY card printer (DCE160). Create and print unique imagery via Goldpac's mobile platform by uploading pictures and using an AI filter to add fun elements. Images are put through an AI-powered rules-based content verification service before printing.

About Goldpac

Goldpac provides products and solutions that addresses the financial industry's diverse needs for secure, convenient, and easy-to-use payment solutions. These solutions cover user onboarding, personalisation and payment device issuance systems, self-service kiosks, and desktop printers.

Its operations cover a wide range of businesses and sectors including financial services, telecommunications, social security, healthcare, transport, retail, mobile payment, identity, third-party payment platforms and other security services domains.

www.goldpac.tech.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blazing-fun-with-instant-photo-card-booth-at-seamless-dubai-2025-302455245.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
