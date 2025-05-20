Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tronsmart Launches Halo 300 to Elevate Party Fun with Epic 240W Sound

Finanznachrichten News

-Dive into ultimate party vibe with epic sound in impressive design.-

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart brings Halo 300, its latest portable party speaker with epic roar that shakes the ground. Beyond 240W powerful sound, the Halo 300 delivers superior audio fidelity, with a SoundPulse button to enhance the bass. Its angled tweeters impress with a wider 270-degree soundstage. This speaker brings you to an outdoor concert where rich sound fills the space.

Tronsmart Halo 300 Portable Party Speaker with Powerful Sound

Unique Design to Move Around

Imagine your favorite band playing in your living room: The special angled tweeters project highs sideways, creating an immersive 270-degree soundstage that pulls everyone into the groove. Moreover, you can roll the band to the backyard with its retractable handle and rugged wheels.

Thunderous 240W Sound with Every Detail Heard

Beyond the 240W stunning sound, the speaker reaches up to 111dB for room-shaking audio to fill the space of a basketball court. Composed of dual 8-inch woofers, 3-inch mid-tweeters and 2.25-inch tweeters, the 2.2-channel audio is designed to shake the ground with enhanced bass. Thanks to the engineered 3-way sound system, the Halo 300 replicates live-music clarity to turn your gathering into an open-air concert where every guest feels the energy of the front row. Plus, pair two units for immersive stereo sound, or connect over 100 for earth-shaking fun.

Turn Any Gathering into A Stage

As dusk falls, transform your poolside barbecue with 5 dynamic light modes. Pulsating halos sync to EDM beats, blending sunset hues into a visual spectacle of light and twilight. Unleash your voice with microphones, or shred guitar riffs through the speaker's input. Enjoy as DJs mix tracks via XLR, while ambient crowd effects turn up the heat with shouts, cheers, and claps.

Customize Your Vibe

Craving a unique sound? Adjust the EQ via the Tronsmart APP! Whether you boost the bass or sharpen the mids, it's got you covered. Besides, boldly charge your phone via the USB-A port. With up to 20 hours of playtime, the party is extended as long as you want.

Price & Availability

The Tronsmart Halo 300 is your ultimate party speaker for gatherings of 30 to 50 people. It is scheduled to be available in May for a price of USD $349.99/ EU €349.99. Get them at tronsmart.com, Geekbuying, Mercadolibre and other authorized platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688336/1920x1080.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tronsmart-launches-halo-300-to-elevate-party-fun-with-epic-240w-sound-302459964.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.