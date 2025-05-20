Anzeige
20.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Launches Inspiring New Video Featuring Employees Sharing What Drives Their Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is proud to announce the release of a new video now available on our website, spotlighting the passion and purpose behind our most important innovations. In this short but powerful feature, employees from across the organization share personal insights into what motivates them to push boundaries and create impactful solutions.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Launches Inspiring New Video Featuring Employees Sharing What Drives Their Innovation

At Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, innovation is more than just a goal-it's a mindset that starts with our people. This video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the human stories and values that fuel our commitment to excellence and sustainability.

We believe that our greatest ideas come from within. This video gives voice to the individuals who bring our mission to life every day and showcases the company culture we are so proud of.

We invite everyone-customers, partners, and future collaborators-to visit our website and see firsthand what drives innovation at Sekisui.

Watch the video now at: https://www.sekisui-sc.com/about-us/

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. Selvol Ultiloc copolymers are Sekisui's the most recent innovation, bringing new functionality to the long trusted Selvol product line. The company also represents Advancell expandable microspheres and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

Sekisui Chemical Group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689947/Sekisui_Specialty_Chemicals.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/370717/Sekisui_Logo_New.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sekisui-specialty-chemicals-launches-inspiring-new-video-featuring-employees-sharing-what-drives-their-innovation-302458383.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
