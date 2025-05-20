Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20
[20.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.05.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,286,600.00
|EUR
|0
|128,922,672.58
|9.7032
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|19.05.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|982,476.73
|97.4679
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|19.05.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|368,600.00
|EUR
|0
|40,736,397.56
|110.5165
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.05.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|46,825.00
|USD
|0
|5,502,490.83
|117.5118
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.05.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|51,240.00
|GBP
|0
|5,851,789.37
|114.2035
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.05.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|55,739.00
|EUR
|0
|6,024,172.11
|108.0782
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.05.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|14,997.00
|CHF
|0
|1,462,944.05
|97.5491
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|19.05.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|68,953.00
|USD
|0
|753,529.36
|10.9282
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|19.05.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,897,712.00
|GBP
|0
|18,919,742.15
|9.9698
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|19.05.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|370,471.00
|USD
|0
|4,156,785.91
|11.2203
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|19.05.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,710,547.00
|SEK
|0
|398,568,340.96
|107.415
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|19.05.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|636,306.00
|SEK
|0
|6,414,659.13
|10.081
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|19.05.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|272,747.00
|SEK
|0
|2,920,745.91
|10.7086
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|19.05.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|945,673.00
|SEK
|0
|10,034,321.51
|10.6108
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|19.05.25
|IE000P7C7930
|46,366.00
|SEK
|0
|501,591.68
|10.8181
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|19.05.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,796,433.71
|10.8725
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|19.05.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,920,548,119.23
|101.6163
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|19.05.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|8,117,992.74
|11.5971
