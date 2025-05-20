Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") announces that the Company has accepted an invitation to join the Continental Europe Energy Council ("CEEC" or the "Council").

Founded in 1994, the Continental Europe Energy Council is a membership association for companies engaged in the subsurface energy industry within Continental Europe. The CEEC's goals are to facilitate networking, promote business transactions, and connect the regional energy community, including hydrocarbon, geothermal, and carbon capture and storage sectors.

The Council currently includes approximately 65 member companies and 100 associate member companies, and the meetings are attended by 180-250 participants. Membership includes major integrated energy companies, national oil companies, regional players, small to mid-size independents, niche players, and start-ups, as well as government licensing authorities. Visit https://ceecsg.org/ to learn more. Participants also include service companies, various infrastructure and supply chain focused providers, and investors. CEEC hosts several events annually, including their flagship conference- this year marking its 60th anniversary in Zagreb, Croatia-where CanCambria's introductory presentation was featured during the Industry Scouting Session on May 16, 2025.

"We are honored to have been invited to join the Continental Europe Energy Council. As our team at CanCambria works toward supporting European energy stability and sustainability, it is fantastic to be part of a broader organization with the same mission and purpose," stated CanCambria CEO Dr. Paul Clarke. "This exclusive membership enables CanCambria to expand its reach in the region, facilitating key networking opportunities, technical collaboration and future joint venture partnerships among the member companies."

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

