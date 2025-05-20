Construction of a 300 MW solar farm and 486 MWh battery energy storage project planned for southeast New South Wales is scheduled to commence later this year after developer Octopus Investments Australia received critical grid connection approval. From pv magazine Australia The Australian arm of UK-based renewables giant Octopus Group has announced that the Blind Creek solar farm and battery project has received connection approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). The Blind Creek project, being developed near the town of Bungendore in southeast New South Wales (NSW), will combine ...

