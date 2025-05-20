Anzeige
Rinkel: No Second Chances: 20% of UK Customers Won't Call Back After a Missed Call
20.05.2025
Rinkel: No Second Chances: 20% of UK Customers Won't Call Back After a Missed Call

Finanznachrichten News

New data reveals just how costly missed calls can be-and how mobile-first solutions like Rinkel help small businesses stay one step ahead.

LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's hyper-connected world, UK customers expect to be answered-immediately. A missed call is no longer just a delay-it's a lost opportunity. Recent studies show that 1 in 5 UK customers will not try again if a business fails to answer the first time. That's not all, 74% of consumers say one poor support experience will make them switch brands, and 75% now expect brands to offer support 24/7.

iPhone screen with the forwarding feature in the Rinkel app

This is a growing problem for microbusinesses and freelancers-many still take work calls on personal mobiles or use outdated VoIP systems that don't fit their needs. Calls are easily missed when the owner is busy, on a job, or away from the office.

One company helping microbusinesses stay connected is Rinkel, a mobile-first telephony platform recently expanding in the UK. By letting calls ring through to multiple mobiles simultaneously, Rinkel reduces missed calls without the complexity of traditional systems. Among its UK users, 63% of customers using call diverting missed fewer calls and said they felt more in control of their communication.

Rinkel is now available across the UK. Explore features or start your first month for free: https://start.rinkel.com/uk

"As a solo kitchen fitter, I couldn't always answer the phone while working on a project." says David Morgan, who runs a small kitchen fitting business in Leeds. "With Rinkel, calls go to both me and my assistant, which means no more lost business."

Small teams, big expectations

From sole traders to small agencies, UK microbusinesses are expected to deliver fast, reliable service just like big firms. But when 93% of small business owners say they've missed important calls due to being too busy, it's clear that current systems aren't enough.

With £30 billion lost annually in missed calls, responsiveness is no longer optional-it's essential.

Tools that help small teams act big

To meet this "always-on" pressure without burning out, many microbusinesses are turning to smart communication platforms like Rinkel. Instead of juggling personal mobiles, Rinkel lets teams:

  • Ring multiple phones at once
  • Set business hours and custom business voicemail
  • Call back from a business number, not a private mobile

"We built Rinkel for small teams who want to stay professional and never miss a call," says Jeroen van Vierzen, CEO of Rinkel. "You don't need a big office or fancy setup-just the right tools to make sure your customers always feel heard."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686636/iPhone_Forwarding.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686637/Rinkel_Logo.jpg

Rinkel serves over 15,000 companies in the UK and Europe

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/no-second-chances-20-of-uk-customers-wont-call-back-after-a-missed-call-302454374.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
