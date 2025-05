FirstGroup Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20

20 May 2025

FirstGroup PLC

Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9 R(2), FirstGroup plc announces that Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer of FirstGroup plc, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of HICL Infrastructure PLC with effect from 21 May 2025.

Enquires:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

020 7291 0505