PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l: Change Of Security Agent Regarding 11% Senior Secured 2022/2026 Bonds



Tallinn, Estonia, 20 May 2025. PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l announces a change in Security Agent regarding its 11% Senior Secured 2022/2026 Bonds (ISIN XS2502401552). As of 30 May 2025, Tagatisagent OÜ (formerly Advokaadibüroo PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal OÜ), will be replaced by KÄHARI Advokaadibüroo OÜ, and all rights and obligations related to the safekeeping of collateral for the Bonds will be transferred to KÄHARI Advokaadibüroo OÜ. KÄHARI Advokaadibüroo OÜ is an Estonian-regulated and supervised law firm. Managing Partner Viljar Kähari has over 26 years of experience in the financial sector and in providing security agent services. As a former member of the Supervisory Board of AS PlusPlus Capital - serving from 27 June 2023 until 30 October 2024 - he has a sound understanding of PlusPlus' operations. Previously, Viljar Kähari was a partner at Advokaadibüroo PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal OÜ. The appointment of the new Security Agent will not result in any changes to the Security Agent Agreement, the Terms and Conditions, the relevant Pledge or Guarantee Agreements of the Bonds.



Contact: PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: kaarel.raik@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 56 606 148



About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 270 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital.eu



