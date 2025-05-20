Now in Limited Availability, Extreme Platform ONE helps reduce manual tasks by up to 90 percent, offering the deepest and widest network visualization and industry's simplest licensing

EXTREME CONNECT: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) today launched new capabilities within Extreme Platform ONE, now in Limited Availability-becoming the first in the industry to integrate conversational, multimodal, and agentic AI into one powerful enterprise networking platform. Extreme Platform ONE breaks down silos between networking and security, automates tasks through AI agents, and offers the industry's simplest licensing-reducing mundane networking tasks from hours to minutes and minutes to seconds. Earlier this year, Extreme made the platform available to E-Rate customers and announced General Availability to Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

"Extreme Platform ONE is transformative, saving customers hours, streamlining operations, and delivering insights that allow teams to act faster. And with 130 plus customers already on the platform, we're encouraged by the positive feedback and energized by the real-world results they're seeing as they unlock new levels of visibility, control, and efficiency across their networks," said Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme.

Extreme Platform ONE:

Delivers up to 90 percent reduction in manual tasks with AI at every interaction: Extreme's conversational, multimodal, and agentic AI goes beyond traditional AIOps, giving users access to trusted knowledge such as product documentation, 30,000+ Global Technical Assistance Center (GTAC) articles, common vulnerabilities and exposures, training content, and more, in a single place. With AI integrated at every step, users have answers when and where they need them. With AI Canvas, users can generate real-time interactive dashboards, shareable insights, and visual reports in minutes-reducing the heavy lift of manual reporting.



Powered by the industry's most advanced agentic AI, Extreme's Service AI Agent cuts resolution times by up to 98 percent through automated diagnostics, delivering a faster, smarter support experience, with a human in the loop. Like having your best support agent always by your side and on call 24x7, Service AI Agent gathers logs, analyzes telemetry, autonomously troubleshoots issues across wireless and fabric in seconds, and, if customers choose, can auto-remediate issues. When escalation is needed, it auto-generates cases and hands them off to GTAC with no forms or waiting.





Extreme's conversational, multimodal, and agentic AI goes beyond traditional AIOps, giving users access to trusted knowledge such as product documentation, 30,000+ Global Technical Assistance Center (GTAC) articles, common vulnerabilities and exposures, training content, and more, in a single place. With AI integrated at every step, users have answers when and where they need them. With AI Canvas, users can generate real-time interactive dashboards, shareable insights, and visual reports in minutes-reducing the heavy lift of manual reporting. Powered by the industry's most advanced agentic AI, Extreme's Service AI Agent through automated diagnostics, delivering a faster, smarter support experience, with a human in the loop. Like having your best support agent always by your side and on call 24x7, Service AI Agent gathers logs, analyzes telemetry, autonomously troubleshoots issues across wireless and fabric in seconds, and, if customers choose, can auto-remediate issues. When escalation is needed, it auto-generates cases and hands them off to GTAC with no forms or waiting. Cuts 8 Clicks to 1: Improves productivity, cuts unnecessary steps: Extreme Platform ONE's workspace is the industry's first workspace built from the ground up to deliver real-time, hyper-personalized experiences for every role, from network operators and procurement teams to executives. One workspace improves productivity by eliminating the need to work across multiple applications. Its unique cross-team AI-assisted workflows enable better collaboration between cross-functional teams in one unified, intuitive experience.





Extreme Platform ONE's workspace is the industry's first workspace built from the ground up to deliver real-time, hyper-personalized experiences for every role, from network operators and procurement teams to executives. One workspace improves productivity by eliminating the need to work across multiple applications. Its unique cross-team AI-assisted workflows enable better collaboration between cross-functional teams in one unified, intuitive experience. Delivers unrivaled deep and wide visualization removing network blind spots: Extreme Platform ONE offers visibility across physical, access, fabric, and service layers via a single login, delivering deeper, broader visibility than any other management solution or application. With rich views like geo maps, topology, and fabric overlays, customers can see everything from global environments to individual policies, devices, and subscriptions. Integrated orchestration and workflows eliminate the need for multiple tools and streamline planning, design, troubleshooting, and root cause analysis to minimize downtime.



"We manage two hospitals and multiple community sites, so we need a proactive way of seeing what's going on across every location. In Extreme Platform ONE, being able to visualize every layer of the network, including fabric, completely changes our day-to-day. We can instantly see how everything's connected, pinpoint issues before they escalate, and understand the full context behind what's happening. As our organization grows, Extreme Platform ONE will grow with us and make it easier for us to scale services and deliver outstanding patient care," said Andrew Smith, Head of Digital Service Delivery, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.





Extreme Platform ONE offers visibility across physical, access, fabric, and service layers via a single login, delivering deeper, broader visibility than any other management solution or application. With rich views like geo maps, topology, and fabric overlays, customers can see everything from global environments to individual policies, devices, and subscriptions. Integrated orchestration and workflows eliminate the need for multiple tools and streamline planning, design, troubleshooting, and root cause analysis to minimize downtime. "We manage two hospitals and multiple community sites, so we need a proactive way of seeing what's going on across every location. In Extreme Platform ONE, being able to visualize every layer of the network, including fabric, completely changes our day-to-day. We can instantly see how everything's connected, pinpoint issues before they escalate, and understand the full context behind what's happening. As our organization grows, Extreme Platform ONE will grow with us and make it easier for us to scale services and deliver outstanding patient care," said Decreases Risk with Integrated Access Security: Based on ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA, Extreme delivers AI-assisted policy recommendations that can be applied in just a few clicks, simplifying access security through a single identity-based engine. It unifies policy across users, devices, locations, networks, and applications, cutting complexity, conflicts, and errors. An advisory AI agent validates access requests, suggests optimal group and policy use, ensures consistent enforcement, and offers real-time setup guidance. This automation replaces dozens of manual steps, turning hours into minutes, easing the SecOps workload, and reducing risk through consistent, streamlined security.





Based on ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA, Extreme delivers AI-assisted policy recommendations that can be applied in just a few clicks, simplifying access security through a single identity-based engine. It unifies policy across users, devices, locations, networks, and applications, cutting complexity, conflicts, and errors. An advisory AI agent validates access requests, suggests optimal group and policy use, ensures consistent enforcement, and offers real-time setup guidance. This automation replaces dozens of manual steps, turning hours into minutes, easing the SecOps workload, and reducing risk through consistent, streamlined security. Unlocks Industry's Simplest Licensing: All-in-one licensing makes upgrades and renewals seamless. Extreme simplifies it all with full visibility into assets and contracts, free software trials, and unmatched value in its standard license. With Extreme AI and smart workflows, customers can renew in minutes and get instant and tailored hardware recommendations.

"Extreme Platform ONE makes the impossible, possible. There is no other architecture and management combination in the industry that gives you that much information about your end-to-end enterprise in real time. And as the first in our industry to fully unify conversational, multimodal, and agentic AI, we're delivering intelligence and automation at every layer of the network-reducing complexity at every turn and taking tasks from hours to minutes to an instant," said Nabil Bukhari, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Extreme Networks.

"Extreme is driving innovation with Platform ONE by unifying its portfolio into a single, powerful platform-layered with AI and wrapped in a simple, intuitive UI. For enterprises, this means more visibility, automation, and control across the network, enabling faster decision-making, reduced complexity, and a foundation that scales with the demands of their business," said Jim Frey, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.

Availability

Extreme Platform ONE is now in Limited Availability, with General Availability planned for Q3CY25. Customers interested in Limited Availability can register here.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust Extreme to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges. For more information, visit Extreme's website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud, Extreme Platform ONE, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States, and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250520909633/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Blair Donald

(603) 952-5662

PR@extremenetworks.com