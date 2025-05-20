Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 10:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Naoris Protocol Begins Token Sale for First Post-Quantum Infrastructure Layer

Finanznachrichten News

The project opens token offering following overwhelming response to pre-registration

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Naoris Protocol, the first quantum-resistant architecture and blockchain, today opened its highly anticipated public sale for the $NAORIS token, following over 15,000 pre-registrations.

The sale, which takes place on the Tokensoft platform and is accessible via the Naoris Protocol Website, begins today, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 08:00 UTC and will continue for seven days, ending on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. During this period, the $NAORIS token will be available for purchase.

Pre-registering is not a requirement for the Public Sale, so anyone who wishes to participate will be able to purchase $NAORIS using ETH, USDT, or USDC. Participants who pre-registered via the whitelist were able to complete Naoris Protocol's Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process before the start of the sale event.

Since launching on January 31, 2025, Naoris's post-quantum testnet has been an overwhelming success, processing more than 64 million post-quantum transactions, onboarding 2.1 million wallets, deploying 828,000+ security nodes, and mitigating 342 million cyber threats, making it the fastest-growing trust and security layer in Web3.

David Carvalho, CEO and Founder of Naoris Protocol, says: "We experienced overwhelming demand for our pre-registration whitelist when it opened, which was very encouraging and gave us an indication of the interest in our protocol.

The threat to cryptography from quantum computing is no longer distant or theoretical - it's on our doorstep, and the time to act is now. Naoris Protocol is the first-ever architecture that can easily integrate with any EVM-compatible blockchain and make transactions quantum-secure, as their security becomes more pressing every year."

Naoris Protocol is led by industry experts and cyber pioneers and backed by advisors with decades of experience. These include David Holtzman, former CTO of IBM and architect of the DNS protocol; Ahmed Réda Chami, Ambassador for Morocco to the EU and former CEO of Microsoft North Africa; Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff; and Inge Kampenes, former Major General (ret.) and former fighter pilot and Chief of Norwegian Armed Forces Cyber Defence.

The protocol's architecture operates at the Sub-Zero Layer below layers L0 to L3, meaning it can seamlessly integrate to secure blockchain transactions, decentralized exchange (DEX) dApps, nodes, bridges, and other Web3 systems, without requiring hard forks or operational disruption. Beyond Web3, it is designed to secure a wide variety of systems, processes and physical infrastructure in traditional Web2 sectors, from healthcare to defense.

In addition, Naoris Protocol runs a fully quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain secured by its proprietary Proof-of-Security (dPoSec) consensus mechanism. Its security mesh is powered by post-quantum cryptography and decentralized AI, and aligned with emerging EU and US quantum standards like NIST, NATO & ETSI.

In 2022, Naoris Protocol raised a total of $31 million, backed by well-known visionary leader, Tim Draper, and institutional investors such as the Holdun Family Office and CLS Global.

About Naoris Protocol
Naoris Protocol is the world's first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks.

Naoris Protocol combines Post-Quantum Cryptography, dPoSec Consensus, and Decentralized Swarm AI to create a self-healing security mesh that eliminates single points of failure. Since launching in January 2025, it has processed over 64 million transactions and mitigated 341 million threats. Powered by the $NAORIS token, it is the fastest-growing trust and security layer for a quantum-resilient internet.

To learn more about Naoris Protocol, visit https://www.naorisprotocol.com/

Press contact
Anna Fedorova
anna@babslabs.io

SOURCE: Naoris Protocol



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/naoris-protocol-begins-token-sale-for-first-post-quantum-infrastructu-1029625

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.