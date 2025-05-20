Naoris Protocol Begins Token Sale for First Post-Quantum Infrastructure Layer

The project opens token offering following overwhelming response to pre-registration

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Naoris Protocol, the first quantum-resistant architecture and blockchain, today opened its highly anticipated public sale for the $NAORIS token, following over 15,000 pre-registrations.

The sale, which takes place on the Tokensoft platform and is accessible via the Naoris Protocol Website, begins today, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 08:00 UTC and will continue for seven days, ending on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. During this period, the $NAORIS token will be available for purchase.

Pre-registering is not a requirement for the Public Sale, so anyone who wishes to participate will be able to purchase $NAORIS using ETH, USDT, or USDC. Participants who pre-registered via the whitelist were able to complete Naoris Protocol's Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process before the start of the sale event.

Since launching on January 31, 2025, Naoris's post-quantum testnet has been an overwhelming success, processing more than 64 million post-quantum transactions, onboarding 2.1 million wallets, deploying 828,000+ security nodes, and mitigating 342 million cyber threats, making it the fastest-growing trust and security layer in Web3.

David Carvalho, CEO and Founder of Naoris Protocol, says: "We experienced overwhelming demand for our pre-registration whitelist when it opened, which was very encouraging and gave us an indication of the interest in our protocol.

The threat to cryptography from quantum computing is no longer distant or theoretical - it's on our doorstep, and the time to act is now. Naoris Protocol is the first-ever architecture that can easily integrate with any EVM-compatible blockchain and make transactions quantum-secure, as their security becomes more pressing every year."

Naoris Protocol is led by industry experts and cyber pioneers and backed by advisors with decades of experience. These include David Holtzman, former CTO of IBM and architect of the DNS protocol; Ahmed Réda Chami, Ambassador for Morocco to the EU and former CEO of Microsoft North Africa; Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff; and Inge Kampenes, former Major General (ret.) and former fighter pilot and Chief of Norwegian Armed Forces Cyber Defence.

The protocol's architecture operates at the Sub-Zero Layer below layers L0 to L3, meaning it can seamlessly integrate to secure blockchain transactions, decentralized exchange (DEX) dApps, nodes, bridges, and other Web3 systems, without requiring hard forks or operational disruption. Beyond Web3, it is designed to secure a wide variety of systems, processes and physical infrastructure in traditional Web2 sectors, from healthcare to defense.

In addition, Naoris Protocol runs a fully quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain secured by its proprietary Proof-of-Security (dPoSec) consensus mechanism. Its security mesh is powered by post-quantum cryptography and decentralized AI, and aligned with emerging EU and US quantum standards like NIST, NATO & ETSI.

In 2022, Naoris Protocol raised a total of $31 million, backed by well-known visionary leader, Tim Draper, and institutional investors such as the Holdun Family Office and CLS Global.

Naoris Protocol is the world's first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks.

Naoris Protocol combines Post-Quantum Cryptography, dPoSec Consensus, and Decentralized Swarm AI to create a self-healing security mesh that eliminates single points of failure. Since launching in January 2025, it has processed over 64 million transactions and mitigated 341 million threats. Powered by the $NAORIS token, it is the fastest-growing trust and security layer for a quantum-resilient internet.

