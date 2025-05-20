Western Australian manufacturer Magellan Power has unveiled a new all-in-one residential energy storage system offering battery capacities from 9. 6 kWh to 25 kWh and inverter capacities from 5 kW to 15 kW. From ESS News Perth-based battery designer and manufacturer Magellan Power has launched the Karri home energy storage solution that combines a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack with storage capacity spanning from 9. 6 kWh to 25 kWh and a built-in hybrid inverter ranging from 5 kW to 15 kW. The all-in-one design also includes an air-conditioning unit that Magellan said ensures optimal ...

