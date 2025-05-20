Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EALA | ISIN: CA3060711015 | Ticker-Symbol: FAC
Tradegate
19.05.25 | 10:59
0,075 Euro
+9,49 % +0,007
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FALCON OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0660,07111:19
0,0660,07111:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

Finanznachrichten News

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

("Falcon")

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

20 May 2025 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2025 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed interim financial statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2025, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Debt free with cash of $6.9 million at 31 March 2025 (31 December 2024: $6.8 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Adam Rae+44 131 220 9771

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

Three months ended
31 March 2025
$'000		Three months ended
31 March 2024
$'000
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue --
--
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses (40)(44)
General and administrative expenses (491)(528)
Foreign exchange gain 77120
(454)(452)
Results from operating activities (454)(452)
Finance income 988
Finance expense (141)(362)
Net finance expense (43)(354)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (497)(806)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company (497)(804)
Non-controlling interests -(2)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (497)(806)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
Basic and diluted ($0.000) ($0.001)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)

At 31 March
2025
$'000		At 31 December
2024
$'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets 53,34750,291
Accounts receivable 5656
Restricted cash 2,1232,040
55,52652,387
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 6,8966,823
Accounts receivable 1393,031
7,0359,854
Total assets 62,56162,241
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital 406,684406,684
Contributed surplus 47,44647,446
Deficit (410,652)(410,155)
43,47843,975
Non-controlling interests 690690
Total equity 44,16844,665
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision 16,75116,587
16,75116,587
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,642989
1,642989
Total liabilities 18,39317,576
Total equity and liabilities 62,56162,241

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Three months ended 31 March
2025
$'000		2024
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the period (497)(806)
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation -36
Depreciation -1
Net finance expense 43354
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (77)(120)
Change in non-cash working capital:
Increase in accounts receivable (110)(83)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 197
Net cash used in operating activities (622)(611)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received 88
Exploration and evaluation assets (2,384)(2,869)
Legacy exploration permit bonds refund 19-
R&D Tax incentive refund 2,962-
Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities 605(2,861)
Change in cash and cash equivalents (17)(3,472)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 90(231)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,8237,992
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6,8964,289

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.