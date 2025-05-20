DEKUPLE: After, a Spanish creative agency, joins the Dékuple Group

After, a Spanish creative agency, joins the Dékuple Group

A new step to further strengthen the Group's footprint in Spain and develop its European leadership

Paris, 20 May 2025 (8:00am) - The Dékuple Group, a leader in communication and data marketing in Europe, is announcing its partnership with After, a creative agency located in Barcelona. This merger is part of the Group's international growth strategy. Based on a multi-entrepreneurial model, it aims to strengthen the Group's European presence and expand its expertise in creativity and engagement marketing to better serve large accounts and mid-market clients.

A key milestone in Dékuple's international expansion

Already present in Spain for more than 20 years through its subsidiary Dékuple Ibéria and since 2024 through its consulting firm Converteo, this integration of the After agency further strengthens Dékuple's foothold in the Iberian market.

Following expansions in Germany and the Netherlands over the past six months, this new integration marks another strategic step in the Group's 2030 ambition to become a European leader in communication and data marketing. To achieve this, the Group is building a network of high value-added agencies in Europe, combining local market insight, creativity, data marketing expertise, technology, artificial intelligence, a full funnel approach, and operational excellence. The goal is to deliver a measurable and lasting impact and support clients in their transformation challenges.

The Group aims to leverage synergies and complementary expertise, while favoring an agile, multi-entrepreneurial model that is open to the world. Each entity will retain its management and strategic and operational independence, enabling After, Dékuple Iberia and Converteo Spain to pursue their own objectives while taking advantage of the commercial opportunities offered by the Dékuple ecosystem.

By combining After's creative strength with the technological and data-driven expertise of Dékuple Iberia and Converteo Spain, the Group affirms its commitment to building an integrated, differentiated and scalable offering, capable of delivering more effective marketing that is deeply rooted in local cultural specificities. The Group's objective is to further support both local and multi-country clients in the Spanish market.

A Creative Agency Born to Disrupt

Founded in Barcelona in 2007 by Risto Mejide and Marc Ros, the charismatic and media-savvy founding duo, After has become a leading agency with a strong vision for storytelling and advertising innovation. Now led by Marc Ros, After is an independent creative agency, with offices n Barcelona, Valencia and Madrid, and is one of the top three independent agencies in Spain. Recognized for its ability to combine creativity, innovation and responsible commitment, it supports brands in designing powerful, sustainable and distinctive communication strategies.

After offers end-to-end services from strategy to execution, covering brand strategy, visual identity, integrated campaigns, social media content, and event activations. Recognized for its ability to combine creativity, innovation, and responsible commitment, the agency places particular emphasis on the social and environmental impact of the solutions it creates. As a long-term partner, After designs bold and effective campaigns for national and international brands, always aligned with each brand's challenges and identity.

"We are already established in Portugal and Spain, through our subsidiary Dékuple Iberia, and recently with the subsidiary of our consulting firm Converteo. Spain was the first country in which the Group began its international expansion, and we are deeply committed to continuing to grow our expertise, support our clients, and enhance our brand presence. Our goal is to continue the Group's development in Spain and Europe to meet the transnational needs of our local and global clients in terms of creativity, data, and technology. We are therefore delighted to welcome After and its more than 100 employees into our ecosystem of creative and marketing agencies. This move will enable Dékuple to expand its offering across Europe and offer new creative levers to our clients. At the same time, it will provide After with the opportunity to broaden its service offering to key accounts and compete in international tenders," explains Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and CEO of the Dékuple Group.

Marc Ros, CEO of After, added: "This strategic partnership is a natural fit. Our creative and strategic leadership perfectly complements Dékuple's technological and data-driven strengths. Their strong presence in Spain with Dékuple Iberia and Converteo enhances our local roots and opens new synergies. Together, we can offer our clients a unique combination of creativity, technology, data, and marketing performance, while maintaining our independence and entrepreneurial spirit".

Strengthening the Dékuple Group's foothold in Spain

The Dékuple Group has been active in Spain for over 20 years through its subsidiary Dékuple Iberia. It supports large companies with effective marketing strategies focused on promotional marketing, local marketing, and also loyalty and incentive programs- all designed to engage customers and employees over the long term through tailor-made platforms.

In 2024, the Group reached a new milestone by opening an office in Madrid for its consulting firm Converteo, bringing additional expertise to the Spanish market and further enhancing the Group's synergies.

With this majority stake acquisition, After will be consolidated into Dékuple's accounts as of May 1, 2025. The agency generates annual net sales of over €10 million and a gross margin of more than €5 million.

