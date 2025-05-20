The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 21 May 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 Name: TORM A Volume before change: 98,282,983 shares (USD 982,829.83) Change: 151,581 shares (USD 1,515.81) Volume after change: 98,434,564 shares (USD 984,345.64) Subscription price: DKK 0.08 Face value: USD 0.01 Short name: TRMD A Orderbook ID: 120191

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66