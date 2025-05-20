The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 21 May 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|GB00BZ3CNK81
|Name:
|TORM A
|Volume before change:
|98,282,983 shares (USD 982,829.83)
|Change:
|151,581 shares (USD 1,515.81)
|Volume after change:
|98,434,564 shares (USD 984,345.64)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 0.08
|Face value:
|USD 0.01
|Short name:
|TRMD A
|Orderbook ID:
|120191
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
