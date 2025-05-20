KB Components AB: Interim report Q1 January - March 2025

Below is a brief summary of the interim report. The report is available in its entirety as an attached document and on the company's website.

First quarter 2025

Net sales increased to SEK 766 (638) million.

EBITDA, before depreciation, amounted to SEK 112 million (95).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 113 (108) million.

EBIT, operating profit, amounted to SEK 65 million (58).

Adjusted EBIT, operating profit amounted to SEK 65 million (71).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 46 million (40).

Adjusted profit after tax amounted to SEK 47 million (52).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.80 (0.67).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 4 million (-4).

On January 8, 2025, KB Components acquired JBJ Technologies Limited, located in Noida, southeast of New Delhi, India. The acquired company has a turnover of approximately SEK 130 million and has around 500 employees.

Comments from our CEO, Stefan Andersson:

In a very turbulent world, KB Components delivers a solid start to the year. Revenue, thanks to acquisitions, grew by 20% while profit, measured as profit before tax (EBT), grew by 10%. The new acquisitions in Finland, Estonia and India delivered according to plan or even slightly better, although their earnings are not yet on par with the Group's average. Activities to get there are ongoing and we already see a clear positive trend towards the end of the quarter.



There are ongoing discussions about structural projects, including discussions about future acquisitions that can both directly and indirectly affect our production structure. Volume development in the short and medium term is expected to be stable and on a par with Q1-2025 in all our markets. In the slightly longer term, major new deals have been made, primarily in North America, which will provide strong organic growth from the second half of 2026. For Europe, we expect good growth in the customer segments that have been added through the acquisition of Plastone Group, and in Asia we expect generally good volume development in the short, medium and long term.

For additional information, please contact:

Stefan Andersson, CEO +46 (0) 70 249 97 60

Magnus Andersson, Deputy CEO +46 (0) 708 16 18 13, magnus.andersson@kbcomponents.com

About KB Components

KB Components supplies products for light vehicles, heavy vehicles, medical, industrial, furniture, lightning and industrial windows. We specialize in providing high-quality polymer components across all areas, as supported by the corresponding certifications we hold. We proudly supply some of the world's leading OEMs with innovative plastic and composite solutions, including polymer components, in all business areas. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

