Italy's Ecoprogetti has developed an automated photovoltaic recycling line that separates and recovers up to 100% of the aluminum, copper, glass, plastic and silicon in solar panels. It can process up to 60 panels per hour while using 40% less energy than other solutions on the market. Italian solar production equipment provider Ecoprogetti has developed an automatic system for solar panel recycling. An Ecoprogetti spokesperson told pv magazine that the company has developed "truly industrial recycling plants, designed to work continuously, reliably and with high productivity. " Ecoprogetti has ...

