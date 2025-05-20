The annual rankings highlight hotels that have gone above and beyond in securing group business, and the destinations that are driving economic growth through a strategic focus on meetings and events

Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today unveiled its 2025 rankings of Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels globally. Cvent's rankings have become indispensable for event planners, highlighting top-of-the-line cities, hotels, and venues for all their event needs. The annual lists are issued regionally for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East Africa, and for the first time this year, Latin America Caribbean. Cvent also unveiled a new Top Lists category, the Top Venues and Vendors, which analyzes data from the Cvent Vendor Marketplace.

The destination and hotel rankings are determined based on insights gleaned from the more than $18B of global sourcing and request-for-proposal (RFP) activity through Cvent's sourcing platforms in 2024, including a record-breaking $16.5B through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world's largest group hotel and venue sourcing marketplaces. The unparalleled volume of business sourced in 2024 underscores the high demand for quality, in-person touchpoints. Despite a dip in planner optimism due to macroeconomic uncertainty and rising costs, nearly 70% of planners are actively booking or sourcing new events and 63% see events as more valuable than they were pre-pandemic (Northstar/Cvent Meetings Industry PULSE Survey, March 2025). This trend is further supported by Cvent's 2025 Planner Sourcing Report, which found that nearly 90% of planners expect the number of in-person meetings to increase in 2025.

Cvent Top Meeting Destinations North America

Orlando, FL once again claimed the top spot, followed by Las Vegas, NV (#2), and Chicago (#3), which rose three spots from last year. Atlanta, GA also moved upwards, rising two spots to #6 on this year's list. Washington D.C. was the blowout addition to the Top 10 this year, moving up ten places to claim the #8 spot.

Top 10 Meeting Destinations

1. Orlando, FL 2. Las Vegas, NV 3. Chicago, IL 4. Nashville, TN 5. Atlanta, GA 6. Dallas, TX 7. San Diego, CA 8. Washington, D.C. 9. Phoenix, AZ 10. Denver, CO

"Since 2015, Orlando has earned Cvent's top recognition, showing our dedication to the meetings and conventions industry. We are a community focused on providing exceptional service and strategic alignment with our customers' strategic goals," said Casandra Matej, president CEO, Visit Orlando. "With the upcoming expansion of the Orange County Convention Center and the regular additions of new and upgraded hotels and resorts, Orlando's commitment to innovation will continue to strengthen our leadership as a meetings destination. Having a partner like Cvent that offers efficiency-driving technologies designed for both the buyer and supplier helps us keep Orlando at the top of planners' minds when they are sourcing locations for their meetings and events."

"Cvent's recognition of Atlanta as a top five meeting destination in North America underscores our commitment to truly exceptional experiences," said Charlene Lopez, executive vice president and chief sales officer, Atlanta Convention Visitors Bureau. "Our collaboration with Cvent allows us to extend the reach and impact of events, showcasing our strong sense of community, world-class venues, vibrant dining scene, extensive hotel portfolio and must-see attractions."

"We're honored that Phoenix has been named one of Cvent's Top Meeting Destinations in North America," said Ron Price, president CEO of Visit Phoenix. "Group business is vital to our local community-supporting jobs, small businesses, and our city's overall economic health. Meeting planners consistently choose Phoenix for its unmatched blend of natural beauty and urban energy. The Sonoran Desert isn't just a backdrop-it's an essential part of the Phoenix experience, offering a stunning contrast to our modern downtown, world-class resorts, and dynamic culinary and cultural scene. Cvent's technology has played a key role in helping us share that story with planners, engage new audiences, and drive meaningful group business that continues to elevate Phoenix as a premier destination for meetings and events."

Cvent Top Meeting Hotels North America

Each of the Top 10 hotels has a proven track record of swift RFP responses, prioritizing planner collaboration and offering curated group experiences. Notably, the top four hotels are all located in Nashville, TN, with the Renaissance Nashville Hotel being named #1. JW Marriott Nashville took second place, and the Grand Hyatt Nashville hotel rounded out the Top 3. With easy accessibility and diverse accommodations, Nashville is an especially attractive location for hosting unique meetings and events and area hotels have found success in capitalizing on this demand. Cvent will host its industry and user conference, Cvent CONNECT, in Nashville for the first time in 2026.

Austin, TX, was also prominently featured on the list, with JW Marriott Austin (#5) and Fairmont Austin (#6) placing in the Top 10. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas moved up seven spots to #7, and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes rose forty-six spots to complete the Top 10.

Top 10 Meeting Hotels

1. Renaissance Nashville Hotel 2. JW Marriott Nashville 3. Grand Hyatt Nashville 4. Omni Nashville Hotel 5. JW Marriott Austin 6. Fairmont Austin 7. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas 8. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess 9. The Westin Kierland Resort Spa 10. JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes

"The Renaissance Nashville Hotel is honored to be named the #1 Top Meeting Hotel in North America by Cvent," said Maria Himebaugh, general manager. "This accolade is a testament to our commitment to excellence and to creating extraordinary experiences for our guests and meeting planners. Thank you to our dedicated team and valued clients for making this achievement possible. Our reimagined meeting space is carefully designed to foster networking and collaboration and leave guests inspired. Located steps from the new Nashville Yards development and with a direct connection to the exciting Fifth Broadway complex, our prime location is truly in the heart of Music City."

"We're incredibly proud to once again be recognized as one of the top meeting hotels in North America," said Tod Roadarmel, area director of sales marketing at the Omni Nashville Hotel. "As a premier convention hotel, we're committed to delivering an exceptional experience for all meetings and event attendees-infused with the warm, genuine Southern hospitality that defines us here in Music City. The Cvent platform continues to be an invaluable tool in our industry and remains our #1 resource for connecting seamlessly and responding promptly to RFPs from past, present, and future clients."

"Being recognized as one of the Top 10 Meeting Hotels in North America, and number one in Las Vegas, is a testament to the pride and dedication our team brings to every event," said Tony Yousfi, chief sales officer for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. "Meetings are about building relationships, and it's our team that makes the difference. Cvent plays a role in that, enhancing visibility and efficiency. This recognition comes at a pivotal time as we near the completion of a $1.5 billion reinvestment in the resort, including a $188 million transformation of our convention center, emphasizing our commitment to delivering not only exceptional service but also innovative and inspiring spaces. Our goal has always been to lead the industry and this honor affirms that we are continuing to set the standard for meetings in Las Vegas around the world."

View the full list of Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels worldwide here.

Methodology

For Cvent Top Meeting Destinations, Cvent evaluated 14,000+ cities worldwide listed on the Cvent Supplier Network. Activity was tracked between January 2024 and December 2024. Rankings were determined by a set of qualifying criteria, including: the number of total room nights booked through the Cvent Supplier Network; the number of unique electronic request-for-proposals (RFPs) sent through the marketplace to venues within the city; the total value of the RFPs submitted; and the actual awarded value for meetings booked.

For Cvent Top Meeting Hotels, Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network between January 2024 and December 2024. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, and response rate. The criteria are designed to accurately reflect the top meeting hotels in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

About the Cvent Supplier Network

The Cvent Supplier Network features more than 340,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, serving as one of the world's largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. Event planners sourced more than $18 billion of group business through Cvent's sourcing networks in 2024 alone. The Cvent Supplier Network is part of Cvent's suite of solutions that tens of thousands of hotels, CVBs and destination management organizations rely on to reach more planners, attract group business to their properties destinations, and directly engage with Cvent's global network of more than 145,000 event professionals. Cvent technology enables hotels and venues to efficiently manage their group and corporate travel business, increase revenue, and deliver more profitable results.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 5,000+ employees and 24,000+ customers worldwide as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences.

