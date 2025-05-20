Germany's Sonnex plans to scale the capacity of its factory in Bangladesh to 500 MW by 2028 and to an unspecified gigawatt scale by 2035. Germany-based Sonnex Energie plans to build a 500 MW solar module factory at an undisclosed location in Bangladesh by 2028. The company formed Sonnex Energie (Bangladesh) a joint venture with local developer Solar EPC Development Ltd. , to achieve the goal, officials said at a recent signing ceremony in Dhaka. Sonnex Energie also plans to scale the capacity of the factory to an unspecified gigawatt scale by 2035. The facility will host automated assembly plants, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...