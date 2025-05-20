Researchers at the Delft University of Technology have developed new cerium-doped indium oxides for applications in heterojunction solar cells. A transparent conductive oxide built with the new compound has enabled a considerable increase in power conversion efficiency. Scientists at Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands have fabricated a front-back contact silicon heterojunction (FBC-SHJ) solar cell with a transparent conductive oxide (TCO) based on cerium-doped indium oxide (ICO) with the aim of increasing the device's opto-electrical performance. "To increase power conversion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...