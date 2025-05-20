In the largest global report on data streaming, 89% say DSPs make AI adoption easier

90% of IT leaders are boosting investments in DSPs in 2025

Confluent, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today released findings from its fourth annual Data Streaming Report, which surveyed 4,175 IT leaders across 12 countries. The results make it clear that data streaming platforms (DSPs) are no longer optional; they are critical to artificial intelligence (AI) success and broader business transformation. A majority of IT leaders (89%) see DSPs easing AI adoption by tackling data access, quality, and governance challenges head-on. And that explains why 90% plan to increase investments in DSPs in 2025.

2025 Data Streaming Report: Moving the Needle on AI Adoption, Speed to Market, and ROI

"From powering agentic AI to enabling real-time fraud detection, data streaming platforms are quickly becoming the fuel for modern enterprises," said Rey Perez, Chief Customer Officer at Confluent. "They are uniquely positioned to address today's most pressing data challenges while enabling innovations that drive businesses into the future."

Why It Matters for AI

Real-time data is indispensable for AI applications. In order for an AI agent, chatbot, or assistant to provide value, they need instant access to trustworthy data about the business, its customers, and the world around it. This isn't possible without a complete data streaming platform that creates continuous, high quality, and discoverable streams of data that can be consumed anywhere in the organization. Not only is it table stakes for this new wave of AI, but it's core to helping any business run in real time.

"Where would we be without a data streaming platform? I think we'd be out of business," said Sudhakar Gopal, EVP CIO at Citizens Bank. "A data streaming platform makes it easy for us to exchange data between all our point-to-point applications, enabling us to make game-changing decisions in real time."

Key Takeaways From the 2025 Data Streaming Report

Driving force behind AI breakthroughs: 87% say DSPs will be used more to feed AI systems with real-time, contextual, and trustworthy data.

87% say DSPs will be used more to feed AI systems with real-time, contextual, and trustworthy data. Non-negotiable for business strategy: 86% rank data streaming as an important strategic priority.

86% rank data streaming as an important strategic priority. High-impact investment: 44% report 5x return on investment (ROI) for data streaming, compared to 41% in 2024.

44% report 5x return on investment (ROI) for data streaming, compared to 41% in 2024. "Shift left" gains momentum: 81% of IT leaders reduced costs and risks across development and operations by adopting a shift-left approach to data processing and governance.

Dive Into the Data

Download the 2025 Data Streaming Report here. The report was based on a survey designed by Freeform Dynamics and conducted by Radma Research. Responses from 4,175 IT leaders were collected across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Qualifying respondents are familiar with data streaming and work at companies with 500 or more employees.

