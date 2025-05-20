Johnny's Chop Shop: Johnny's Chop Shop Unveils Volume & Texture Powder - The Ultimate Styling Hack for the UK's Most Wanted Haircut

LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnny's Chop Shop, the brand synonymous with cutting-edge male grooming, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: Volume & Texture Powder. Developed by pro barbers, this fast-acting, volume-building powder is designed for guys with straight or wavy hair looking to add instant lift and texture with zero fuss.

And just in time - because the results are in... according to a recent Johnny's Chop Shop survey of men aged 18-25*, the Textured Crop, aka 'TikTok Hair', as seen on Noah Beck, Bryce Hall, and other Gen Z icons, has been crowned the UK's most desired hairstyle. This in-demand cut is all about effortless volume and natural texture-which is why Johnny's Chop Shop has created the perfect styling companion: Volume & Texture Powder.

With men ranking texture as the second most desired hair benefit, according to a recent Mintel study, Johnny's Chop Shop has crafted a lightweight, high-performance powder that helps to deliver instant body, grip, and definition. Tried, tested, and developed by master barbers, Volume & Texture Powder gets the job done with a lightweight feel and minimal effort required.

For a quick styling boost before heading out, and a matte finish that looks natural yet effortlessly cool, this is the hair powder for you.

Elliot Forbes, Johnny's Chop Shop's resident master barber and brand ambassador, commented:

"The Textured Crop is dominating men's grooming trends right now, and achieving that effortlessly styled, natural texture has never been easier. Volume & Texture Powder is the perfect tool for guys who want to add instant lift and definition without any fuss. It's lightweight, versatile, and, most importantly, barber-approved."

Johnny's Chop Shop has built its reputation on authentic, pro-quality grooming products, inspired by its cult barbershops in London and New York. With over 250K TikTok followers, the brand has the UK's biggest male grooming presence on the platform, liked by millions for expert styling tips and product innovations.

Where to Buy:

Volume & Texture Powder is launching exclusively in Boots & Sainsbury's-making it easier than ever to get barbershop-level results from home, priced at £7.95.

Website: www.johnnys-chopshop.com

TikTok: @johnnyschopshopbarbers

*Attest Survey 300 people March 2025

About JOHNNY'S CHOP SHOP

Here at Johnny's Chop Shop, we're on a mission to give fashion conscious guys the right products and 'know-how' to sharpen up their look and feel top of their game.

Our pro-quality hair styling and grooming product range was born straight out of our cult barbershops in London and New York, where our master barber talent have been serving up slick cuts and epic fades since 2016, alongside bringing their knowledge to YouTube and TikTok, so that guys everywhere can get expert advice on how to look and feel their best.

Our expert barbers inspire every product that carries our name, each one meticulously crafted in collaboration with them for precision, authenticity, and attitude. We're a cut above the rest, and we intend to keep it that way.

As specialists in male grooming Johnny's Chop Shop has long demonstrated its reputation in bringing the best products to the market, including its iconic number-one selling sea salt spray Trigger Happy, the innovative instant texturizing spray Builders Dust and the widely acclaimed hair clay Wild Cat.

Our resident master barber and brand ambassador, Elliot Forbes, joined the brand in 2021 and continues to be the go-to source for men on all their grooming questions with over 11.5 million followers on social media.

And we are proud that Johnny's Chop Shop, as the UKs biggest male grooming brand on TikTok with over 250K followers and our content saved and liked by millions, continues to give guys that extra confidence boost, by giving them the best hints and tips for styling their hair.

The Johnny's Chop Shop range is available in over 1,000 Boots stores, Sainsburys, Amazon, ASOS and on TikTok shop in the UK and available internationally in Muller, Watsons, Farmers, Indie Pharmacies and many more.

Johnny's Chop Shop was launched in 2016 by SLG Brands, a global beauty brand owner and incubation platform partner who has developed and launched some of the most exciting, vibrant and authentic beauty brands available around the world; consistently demonstrating their capabilities as agile, quick movers to consumer movements, trend and changing technologies.

www.johnnys-chopshop.com

https://www.tiktok.com/@johnnyschopshopbarbers

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690748/JCS_Texture_Powder.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690747/JCS_Logo.jpg

