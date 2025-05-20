Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
20.05.2025 11:12 Uhr
Leopard Imaging Inc.: Leopard Imaging to Launch Industrial IP Camera and USB3.2 Gen 2 Adaptor Board at Embedded Vision Summit 2025

FREMONT, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc.(Leopard Imaging), a global leader in embedded vision and AI camera technology, will unveil two new cutting-edge products at Embedded Vision Summit 2025: the LI-IMX662-RV-GigE-118H, a rugged industrial IP camera, and the LI-GMSL3-USB3.2, a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 Adapter Board for GMSL3 cameras.

Leopard Imaging to Launch Industrial IP Camera and USB3.2 Gen 2 Adaptor Board at Embedded Vision Summit 2025

Engineered for harsh environments and real-time edge AI, the new industrial IP camera LI-IMX662-RV-GigE-118H is equipped with the IMX662 sensor, delivering excellent low-light imaging and 1937 x 1097 resolution. Its IP67-rated housing, wide 118° horizontal field of view, and operation in extreme temperatures from -30? to +70? make it ideal for robotics, drones, factory automation, and IoT applications.

The LI-IMX662-RV-GigE-118H supports multiple sensor inputs and features an ultra-fast 250ms boot-up time, enabling real-time responsiveness for edge AI applications. It offers 4K H.264/H.265 video encoding, flexible power options via Power over Ethernet (PoE) or a 12VDC M8 connector and is equipped with a 2.8mm focal length lens (F/2.1 aperture) featuring a 650nm IR cut filter. The camera utilizes an M12 lens mount with less than -63% optical distortion, ensuring sharp, high-fidelity imaging in industrial environments.

Also debuting by Leopard Imaging is the LI-GMSL3-USB3.2, a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface board designed to support up to 4 GMSL3 FAKRA cameras at 10Gbps. This adapter board enables seamless connectivity, real-time video streaming, and advanced prototyping for automotive and robotic vision systems.

The LI-GMSL3-USB3.2 Adapter Board features a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface with 10Gbps data transfer, enabling fast and reliable video streaming. It supports up to four Leopard Imaging GMSL3 FAKRA cameras simultaneously, with built-in overcurrent protection and LED indicators for safe, user-friendly operation.

Supporting the company's rapid innovation and global demand, Leopard Imaging has also launched another manufacturing facility in Malaysia. This expansion enhances its global supply chain, increases production capacity, and complements its existing U.S.-based operations.

Visit Leopard Imaging at Booth #700 during Embedded Vision Summit 2025 for live demonstrations and hands-on access to these new products. To arrange a meeting please contact marketing@leopardimaging.com

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Specializing in core technologies that enhance image processing, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, as well as high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for some of the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

Press Contact
Cathy Zhao
marketing@leopardimaging.com

(PRNewsfoto/Leopard Imaging Inc.)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691763/Leopard_Imaging_EVS_IP_USB32_LAUNCH.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428125/5328505/Leopard_Imaging_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leopard-imaging-to-launch-industrial-ip-camera-and-usb3-2-gen-2-adaptor-board-at-embedded-vision-summit-2025--302460220.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
